Leaders of Pennsylvania’s Republican Party are planning to meet behind closed doors in Lancaster County on Saturday to decide whether to endorse candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.

The decision to close the meeting is unusual, if not unprecedented, in the state GOP’s history. For decades, the endorsement sessions have been open. It also stands in contrast to the state Democratic Party, which held its endorsement convention last weekend and allowed the press to attend.

Starting Friday, party leaders from across the state gathered at the Wyndham Resort and Convention Center in East Lampeter Township for two days of meetings, capped off by the endorsement discussion.

Angela Alleman, the state GOP’s executive director, said in an email that the entire weekend’s events are closed to the press.

When asked why this traditionally open process has been made private, Alleman claimed the endorsement session was usually closed to the media.

But decades of past news articles and photos, along with multiple reporters’ recollections, show otherwise. While the first day of the state GOP meeting was often closed to the press and the public, reporters from across the state recall being able to watch the second day’s session where state committee members vote on whether to endorse in specific races and, if so, which candidate to back.

Four years ago, reporters were able to watch an emotional speech from former House Speaker Mike Turzai, as he bowed out of the governor’s race after Scott Wagner secured enough votes for the endorsement. In 2010, reporters described former Gov. Tom Corbett as “white-haired and assured” as he secured the party’s gubernatorial stamp of approval.

"Shutting the press out of this meeting, especially when it includes the possible endorsement of gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidates, means the public loses out on the chance to assess candidates' backgrounds and qualifications," said Paula Knudsen Burke, a Pennsylvania-based attorney for the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press and a former LNP editor and investigative reporter.

David Atkinson, a former top aide to Senate Pro Tempore Bob Jublierer and later a staffer for then-state Sen. Lloyd Smucker, said he could not recall a time that the press was shut out of an endorsement meeting. He described the PAGOP’s decision to do so as “extraordinary.”

“As we are watching history unfold these days, it seems to be more a tactic favored by Republicans that they prefer their own sources of media or pseudo-media, therefore trying to control the narrative,” said Atkinson, a long-time Republican. “If you’re afraid of media coverage, (a layperson) is going to wonder, what are you up to? If you put your statement out, you let your words and your deeds speak for you, what harm can the media do to you?”

Part of the motivation for closing this event is to ensure the state GOP can control the messaging, said Terry Madonna, a senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University.

“Why would you close it off? You don’t want any negative aspects of the meeting to be reported in the press,” Madonna said. “That’s the fundamental reason.”

Madonna said by closing off the meeting, candidates and state committee members will be able to more freely speak their mind.

“People may be reluctant if they know the press is there,” Madonna said. “They want privacy and confidentiality… so you can get more candor. That way, people will be more likely to speak their mind.”

Alleman did not say why the events are closed.

No GOP-endorsed candidate has gone on to lose the party’s gubernatorial primary in 40 years. (The party's endorsed candidate lost the U.S. Senate primary in 2012.)

The endorsement doesn’t guarantee victory. But party support helps garner campaign funds and provides troops on the ground to work at phone banks, and contacts across the state, and volunteers to knock on doors.

2022 meeting agenda

The agenda of this weekend’s GOP meeting shows party leaders had access to candidates and policymakers alike during Friday’s sessions.

The schedule showed the day starting with a lunch with the party’s candidates for U.S. Senate. State Sen. Cris Dush of Jefferson County was then scheduled to brief attendees on the investigation he’s leading into the state’s 2020 election – a topic he’s repeatedly declined to discuss with the media.

Later sessions included a forum with candidates for lieutenant governor, a meeting of the party’s Hispanic Assembly, capped off with a dinner and a “debate” between the party’s candidates for governor, according to an agenda obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Party leaders are scheduled to discuss possible endorsements starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.