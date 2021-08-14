Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Pennsylvania’s population grew by a sluggish 2.4% between 2010 and 2020.

Among the state’s 67 counties, the population in 44 declined during that decade-long span, with rural counties in the western and northern parts of Pennsylvania hit hardest. Counties in southeast and south-central Pennsylvania were among the top gainers.

Explore the data below:

