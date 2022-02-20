Lancaster County residents, congratulations! There’s a chance that you’re about to get an upgrade.

The county’s long-standing third-class status under Pennsylvania’s county code could be bumped up to “second class A” this week.

But don’t get too excited. Even if the county commissioners approve the change, it won’t affect the services the county offers or the taxes it levies.

So, what exactly does it mean?

Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are classified by population size. The smallest, like Montour County with less than 19,000 residents, is categorized as an eighth-class county. The state’s biggest county, Philadelphia, which has nearly 1.6 million residents, is the only first-class county.

Second class A is reserved for counties with populations between 500,000 and 999,999. Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties are all 2A. The only second-class county in the state is Allegheny.

Generally, the closer a county is to first class, the bigger its government. That’s mostly a benefit for the counties with smaller populations, which require fewer services and have tax bases that can’t necessarily support lots of government employee salaries.

For example, in a fifth-class county (populations between 90,000 and 145,000), the offices of prothonotary and clerk of courts can be held by a single person. In an eighth-class county (population under 20,000), one person can hold the offices of prothonotary, clerk of courts, clerk of the orphans' court, register of wills and recorder of deeds.

10-year delay

Lancaster County should have moved to second class A after the 2010 Census, which showed its population surpassing the 500,000 threshold. But the county’s elected leaders at the time resisted. They pointed to a requirement that would have lowered the per-landline fee the county charged to fund emergency 911 services. At the time, that fee would have had to be cut from $1.25 per landline, per month, to $1, which would have reduced the total amount raised by $900,000.

In addition, the second class A code didn’t include provisions for administering a convention center authority, which raised concerns about how the newly finished center in downtown Lancaster would be operated.

The county commissioners in office at the time got the class move postponed for 10 years with the help of the county’s legislative delegation.

“It will give us 10 years,” said former Commissioner Dennis Stuckey in December 2011, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. “(It) will give the county time to prepare to be a 2A county.”

Over the next decade, the Legislature made further changes to the state’s county code to offset concerns voiced by officials from Lancaster and elsewhere – the most important being the uncoupling of fees and taxes that were previously tied to a county’s class.

These changes effectively rendered county classifications meaningless, save for a few provisions affecting how certain county functions are administered.

“Really, for the residents of Lancaster County, it shouldn’t make any difference,” said Lisa Schaefer, the executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “Right now, the county classes really give us a way to quickly understand the difference in size of counties across the state.”

Delay again or move forward?

Like Lancaster County a decade ago, Chester County this year chose not to change to second class A, taking advantage of a law Wolf signed last year that gives counties the option to put it off until after the 2030 Census.

It’s an option still available to Lancaster County. So why make the change at all?

Lancaster County’s GOP-majority commissioners don’t have a complicated answer – aside from saying the change is something their predecessors should have made in 2011 and that doing it now won’t have much of an impact on county residents.

“The fundamental reason we’ve been leaning towards it is the fact that when you go over 500,000 you’re supposed to, so it was important that we look at it seriously,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

When asked what the benefit would be of making the jump to second class A, Lancaster County Solicitor Jackie Pfursich pointed to the requirement to create an investment board.

But to Amber Martin, the county’s treasurer, changing the county’s class does not offer officials any new tools for investing taxpayer money that they don’t already have. Instead, it would require the treasurer to get approval from the new investment board – made up of the county commissioners and the controller – before making any investments.

“Instead of me deciding where excess monies should be invested, the commissioners would be brought into it,” Martin said, conceding that such a change is “not necessarily a bad thing.”

Creating a board could help Martin solve one of the biggest issues she’s had managing the county’s investments – getting the commissioners to communicate with her about when invested funds will be needed.

Is there any actual financial benefit to having an investment board?

“Absolutely none,” Martin said.

Prison Board

The fate of the county’s current prison board was also a potential roadblock to moving to second class A.

Lancaster County’s prison is managed by a seven-member board composed of the three elected commissioners and the district attorney, controller, sheriff and president judge. But current state law only requires second, third, fourth and fifth-class counties to have a prison board – omitting the second class A grouping. The third, fourth and fifth-class counties use the same structure Lancaster uses today; the state’s only second-class county, Allegheny, has an expanded board that includes an additional Court of Common Pleas judge and three citizen appointees.

The structure of Lancaster County’s prison board is of particular concern to the county’s current leaders as they are planning the construction of a new prison in Lancaster Township. It’s a project expected to cost more than $100 million, and losing or changing the board’s makeup could negatively impact the project’s progress, the commissioners have warned.

To head off any changes resulting from a change in class, county leaders worked with state Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield, on a bill that would fill this hole for any third-class county moving up to second class A. Miller’s bill passed unanimously through the House and Senate this year, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed it on Thursday.

Wage impact?

While county classes have little meaning today, state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, said they could affect one area: collective bargaining.

Martin, who was a county commissioner ten years ago when the second class A change was first on the table, said he was unsure what effect the change would have on the county’s negotiations with its unions.

“Right now, there’s a lot of comparisons made when negotiating a contract agreement,” he said.

Union officials here, when engaged in bargaining, look at other third class counties to evaluate what Lancaster County is offering.

“Name a position, maybe it’s prison guards,” Scott Martin explained. “Now the comparison is going to be all the 2As, which is a completely different market … with a much different cost of living than central Pennsylvania. That’s something they’re going to have to wrestle with when negotiating and what your costs end up being.”

Lancaster is already getting compared to the other second class A counties, Parsons said.

“(Unions) look at population and they compare you to other similar-sized populations,” Parsons added. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re (class) 3 or 2A.”

But if the commissioners choose to move classes this week, could it mean the county will need to raise wages to match those in the southeast?

“The commissioners will make a decision as to what’s in the best interest of the county,” Scott Martin said.

The commissioners will consider the change at Tuesday’s work session, Parsons and Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. Although the commissioners don’t usually vote until their regular meetings on Wednesdays, they’ll need to pass a resolution on Tuesday to make that day’s deadline for counties to make a decision on changing class or deferring for another 10 years.