Lancaster County’s chief clerk of elections said on the witness stand Thursday that she does not have the authority to remove or install ballot dropboxes for mail-in voters, a distinction that seemed to buoy the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s challenge to how county commissioners ordered the removal of the county’s sole dropbox last month.

Chief Clerk of Elections Christa Miller was one of three witnesses to testify in the ACLU case against the commissioners in their role as the three-member Lancaster County Board of Elections.

The ACLU filed its emergency lawsuit on Tuesday, just a week before the May 17 primary, when voters will decide which candidates will win their party’s nominations for the general election in November.

In April, the commissioners decided “by consensus” to remove the dropbox, citing election security and voter fraud concerns. They said a formal vote wasn’t needed since it was a simple administrative decision, akin to moving equipment or furniture.

The suit asks Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III to nullify the commissioners’ decision to remove the dropbox until a formal vote on the policy is taken in compliance with the state’s open meeting laws.

The county solicitor, who defended the commissioners in court on Thursday, brought Miller onto the stand, who also testified she is tasked with other important administrative decisions, like setting office hours and staffing for county elections office – important functions that don’t require official votes from the commissioners.

County Solicitor Jacquelyn Pfursich also argued that providing ballot dropboxes to voters is not a requirement under Pennsylvania election law, one of the indications that the commissioners’ decision to use them or not is an administrative matter that can be decided without an official vote.

“This is an administrative action, simply how the county accepts ballots,” Pfursich said.

The ACLU, however, said the dropbox decision was an official action.

“This isn’t, ‘Who’s going to roll the (dropbox) out on a dolly?’” ACLU’s attorney, J. Dwight Yoder, said in court Wednesday.

One of the ACLU’s plaintiffs in the case, Jon Foley Sherman of Manheim Township, also testified, saying he did not go to the April board of elections meeting because the meeting’s agenda didn't show the commissioners would discuss the dropbox.

“It robbed me of my voice in front of elected officials,” Sherman testified.

Without a formal vote or giving the public advance notice of the measure, the ACLU said, the commissioners violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which requires legislative bodies to publicize at least 24 hours in advance any votes on official actions.

When asked by Brown, Pfursich said she did not have past court decisions to cite that clearly define the difference between an administrative action and “official action,” when a legislative body formally votes on a policy.

But Pfursich said the Lancaster County Board of Elections also didn’t vote in 2020 to use dropboxes in the first place, and the commissioners openly discussed dropboxes at numerous meetings, including in April, when they decided to remove the county building dropbox.

“They made their decision public,” Pfursich said.

Brown said he would issue a ruling by Friday. If the county prevails, the commissioners’ decision would remain in place. A voter wishing to submit a mail-in ballot would need to pass through security at the county building in downtown Lancaster and hand it to a clerk in the elections office.

If the ACLU wins a temporary order from Brown , it would likely nullify the commissioners’ decision and potentially return the dropbox to its former location just inside the Chestnut Street entrance to the county building. That location did not require a voter to pass through security to drop off a ballot.

The commissioners could still take official action to remove the dropbox ahead of the Tuesday primary – with advance notice and a formal vote.