Lancaster County Republican Committee members will gather in closed-door meetings Saturday to decide who the party should endorse in four contested state House races, decisions that carry enormous weight in legislative districts where GOP voters far outnumber Democrats and independents.

The approximately 350 GOP committee members are scheduled to meet at Centerville Middle School in East Hempfield Township. Dividing into area committees organized along school district boundaries, the members vote in nonbinding straw polls to see which candidates have the most support, with the official endorsement not happening until the county convention, which currently has not been scheduled due to ongoing litigation over the state’s redistricting plan.

Straw poll winners traditionally get the official endorsement, and those decisions carry significant weight, as the party-endorsed candidate almost always goes on to win the primary election and, in most of the county outside Lancaster city, is elected in November.

The most-watched race on Saturday will be among the five candidates seeking the party’s endorsement for the 98th House District (Elizabethtown/Donegal and parts of Dauphin County), where state Rep. Dave Hickernell is not seeking reelection.

The most politically connected Republicans in the 98th District race are Doug Jones, the area chairman for the Donegal GOP and a longtime Republican committeeman, and LuAnn Fahndrich, a committeewoman who works as an administrative assistant in the state House, according to her LinkedIn.

Also seeking the party endorsement are Faith Bucks, a chiropractor and South Londonderry Township supervisor, and Logan Hoover, a student at George Mason University in Northern Virginia who is scheduled to graduate in May.

Hoover, who worked for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker as an intern and assistant for a year and a half, said he wants to lead a younger generation of conservatives, and he told LNP|LancasterOnline that he is hoping that the party decides against endorsing a candidate in this race.

“I think there’s something unifying with an open primary and having the candidates shake hands with actual voters,” Hoover added.

LNP | LancasterOnline could not verify James Stuck’s background prior to publication. Stuck also submitted a letter of intent to the county GOP to run for this seat.

Other contested races:

96th House District

The GOP has two candidates looking to run in the new 96th House District, which will cover the northern half of Lancaster city and stretch north into Manheim Township and East Petersburg.

Mikie Patterson, a local DJ and emcee, and April Weaver, a therapist specializing in adolescents, have both submitted their names to represent this new House district.

Democrat Mike Sturla, whose district currently includes Lancaster city, is seeking reelection in the new 96th, though he’ll face a primary challenge from Dana Hamp Gulick, who ran two unsuccessful campaigns to unseat Rep. Steve Mentzer, R-Lititz.

Neither party has a majority of voters in the district, though the predicted Republican wave nationally in the 2022 election could potentially give the eventual GOP nominee a victory here.

37th House District

A former Manheim Central School Board member is challenging the five-term lawmaker that has represented the Manheim area since 2013.

Rebecca Glass, 40, is seeking to challenge Rep. Mindy Fee to advocate for “the very young and the very old” and “be a part of restoring and conserving constitutional principles and conservative values,” she wrote in her letter of intent.

Glass is not a GOP committeewoman, but said she helped organize the grassroots campaign to elect several unendorsed Republican candidates to the Manheim Central school board last year.

Fee, 56, is seeking a sixth term.

41st House District

Brad Witmer, a Landisville truck driver, is once again mounting a primary challenge to Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield.

Witmer, 65, met his goal of getting on the ballot in May 2020, but received only 15% of the vote.

Miller, 60, is seeking a fifth term; he’s represented the Hempfield area since 2015.

36th Senate District

Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, is unopposed in seeking the county GOP endorsement. That’s because his declared primary challenger, Mike Miller of Ephrata Township, didn’t submit a letter of intent to the party.

Miller draws his support from activists involved in FreePA’s Lancaster County chapters and people involved in citizen-led reviews of the 2020 election results.

Importance of endorsements

Candidates that fail to land the Republican Party endorsement usually decline to proceed for fear of burning bridges with the county’s dominant political party.

For example, the former Eastern Lancaster County School District president Glenn Yoder tried to get the county GOP’s endorsement over state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, in 2020. Yoder was unsuccessful, and withdrew from the race shortly after not getting the party’s endorsement.

Zimmerman went on to win the primary and general elections that year, and is running for reelection again this year.

The Lancaster Democrats have a virtual endorsement convention scheduled for Saturday, though they have not hosted a straw poll for their contested races.