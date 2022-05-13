Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick in Lititz on Friday, hoping to help the former hedge fund CEO knock off former President Donald Trump's pick in the GOP primary.

McCormick, who worked for the U.S. Treasury Department during the Bush administration before a career in finance, is in a too-close-to-call race against his chief rivals. A May 8 poll from the Trafalgar Group showed him roughly two points behind Kathy Barnette and three points behind Trump's pick, TV celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

At a rally last week in western Pennsylvania, Trump blasted McCormick as "not MAGA," and on Thursday the former president said Barnette won't be able to win the general election this fall against likely Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the state's current lt. governor.

McCormick, meanwhile, is hoping a series of appearances with Cruz and backing from former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum will push him over the top in Tuesday's primary election.

"I support the most conservative candidate who can win," Cruz said at the Listrak Headquarters in Lititz Friday, adding that McCormick was the answer to that question for Pennsylvania's Senate seat.

Cruz's general theme, along with other speakers like state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, was that McCormick was the candidate with the best track record of conservative principles, and whose message was best suited to draw enough support to defeat the Democratic candidate in November.

"Every candidate on the campaign trail, they come in front of you in a Republican primary and they beat their chest and they say, 'I am the most conservative candidate to ever live,'" Cruz said. "I'm backing Dave McCormick because he's answered the call (to serve) over and over again."

McCormick said he decided to run, in part, after seeing what he described as President Joe Biden's badly managed withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. He also said he believes American who have prospered, as he has in business, have an obligation to give back.

"Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are taking us over a cliff," he said. "You feel like your county is slipping away and that’s why we’re running.”

McCormick stressed the problem posed by high inflation, which he said was "killing working families across Pennsylvania."

He likened the current moment to the inflation crisis of the late 1970s.

“That’s why the selection you make is so important today," he said. "And if I go to Washington, I am going to fight.”

Aument, McCormick's introductory speaker, said it was "critical that we elect candidates who are reliably, consistently conservative."

"Dave McCormick is the candidate who can defeat John Fetterman in November," he said.

In a conversation prior to the event, Martin said he was supporting McCormick because he believes McCormick, with his experience in finance, is the candidate best suited to take on economic issues Martin sees as central to the race.

But McCormick has significant barriers to overcome.

Last week at a rally near Pittsburgh, Trump again praised Oz and went out of his way to blast McCormick.

“Dr. Oz is running against the liberal Wall Street Republican named David McCormick,” Trump said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA.”

Some grassroots Republicans, including members of relatively new groups like Audit the Vote PA and FreePA, are supporting Barnette in the Senate race. She is being perceived as a true "MAGA" pick by some who believe Oz does not hold genuine conservative principals, and her alliance with GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Doug Mastriano has led to a recent bump in polling for her campaign.

Joe Szymanski, a 21-year-old Elizabethtown resident who is studying public administration at George Mason University, said Cruz's message of selecting the most reliably conservative and electable candidate resonated with him. He says in his role as chair of the college Republicans and experience in political blogging, he pays close attention to head-to-head polling data.

"I don't see that Dr. Oz can win, and there's all this talk about Kathy Barnette recently," he said. "We can't afford to have Dr. Oz or Kathy Barnette, because I know they are going to lose to the Democrats in November."