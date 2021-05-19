Teams of three will work through the weekend to hand count mail-in ballots, commissioner says

Teams of three will work though the weekend to hand count mail-in ballots following a printing error which rendered the ballots unable to be tallied by machine.

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, chair of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, said the plan is to have 16 teams — each with one ballot reader, one recorder and one observer — hand count the approximately 14,000 misprinted ballots.

The effort will begin Friday and continue into the weekend.

"Poll watchers are very welcome, we want them to be a part of this," he said. "Integrity doesn't just happen when things go right. It has to happen when things don't go right."

D'Agostino said the plan will be submitted to the board of elections at a 9 a.m. Friday meeting for approval before proceeding.

The hand count is necessary because the county's mail-in ballot vendor, Michigan Election Resources, printed multi-sheet ballots in the wrong order, affecting approximately 14,000 ballots, a press release from the Lancaster County Board of Elections said Tuesday.

Those ballots are now unable to be scanned by the county's ballot scanners and will have to be hand counted.

A total of 27,024 mail-in ballots were applied for and as of 8 p.m. Tuesday 18,427 had been returned.

This is the third error from Michigan Election Resources in the municipal primary election, impacting more than 14,000 ballots. Earlier this month, approximately 2,700 voters were alerted that some received incorrect voting instructions that prompted them that they did not need to pay postage.

Additionally, approximately 100 voters in the Marietta and Mount Joy areas incorrectly received return envelopes intended for another voter, leading voters to need to cancel their ballots and receive new ones.

The county had to cover the cost on the mailing issue, and work to ensure that all voters who received the wrong ballots were either reissued ballots or able to vote provisionally.

D'Agostino said the county will be seeking a new vendor for the November General Election, and to hold Michigan Election Resources accountable for the errors.

Matt Sandretto, Michigan Election Resources CEO, said the misprint came from a programming error, due to the complexity of the municipal primary election ballots.

The ballot scanners cannot be adjusted to read the ballots in any different order, meaning, “The only way to address this at the moment is to [hand] count,” he said.

Sandretto emphasized that this error did not impact any voter’s ability to vote.

“To the voter, the voter is not even going to know,” Sandretto added.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections was unaware of the error until the morning of Election Day. This is because under the state election law, ballots cannot be pre-canvassed until polls open at 7 a.m., meaning they did not begin scanning mail ballots until Tuesday morning.

Election officials across the state have been advocating for an increased amount of time to pre-canvass ballots to avoid and address issues such as these prior to Election Day.

“It’s a lesson learned on our side in terms of you can always learn from errors,” Sandretto said.

Prior to an election, each county is required by the state Department of State to conduct a logistics and accuracy test on its ballots. Lancaster County completed this test and found no errors, said Krista L. Miller, the county's chief clerk of elections.

Once Michigan Election Resources began printing the ballots, an error occurred while formatting the multi-sheet ballots, which are Republican or Democratic ballots that included the constitutional amendment questions, the statewide referendum question and candidate choices, Miller said. The affected ballots were printed in an incorrect numerical order.

“Honestly, this is an exceptionally complicated election,” Sandretto added, noting the many different ballots voters received across the county’s 242 voting precincts based on their municipality and political party. This differs from the 2020 general election, which was the first election Michigan Election Resources ran for the county (and did so without error), because it was one single ballot for all voters.

“We’re very sorry that it happened,” he added.

Gillian McGoldrick contributed reporting.