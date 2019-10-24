Lancaster County’s two judicial candidates took questions and jockeyed to position themselves as best suited for the bench in a meeting Wednesday night with LNP’s editorial board.

Greg Paulson, the Democratic candidate and attorney who serves as Rep. Mike Sturla’s district chief of staff, and Craig Stedman, Lancaster County’s three-term district attorney who is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, took questions on their qualifications, philosophy and temperament for office.

Here are three takeaways from the evening:

Why they want to be judge

Paulson said after unsuccessfully seeking a seat on the Court of Common Pleas in 1991, he didn’t think about it again until a recent physical with his doctor.

“And my doctor said ‘don’t retire,’ Paulson said. “I remembered that the (Pennsylvania) constitution had been recently amended to extend the age at which a person can run for judge, and frankly there were enough people, especially Republicans that I know who asked me to run for judge because the thought I should. And so here I am.”

Stedman said he was running for judge because he has committed his life to public service and the move to judge was a natural progression.

“The skills that I’ve learned in the courtroom -- being a litigator day-in, day-out -- I see how what judges do impact lives,” Stedman said. “I know what it takes to be a judge. And a continuation for me, to serve the public, a natural fit for me is to be a judge in the Court of Common Pleas.”

Experience and Age

Both candidates pointed to their decades-long legal careers as a core qualification for office.

Stedman noted the 12 years he has spent as Lancaster’s elected district attorney, and before that as an assistant district attorney, as a distinguishing asset. Unlike his opponent, he said he has a wealth of experience with rules of evidence and trial procedure.

Paulson countered that he had experience in a variety of practice areas, including personal injury, civil and family law and had also served as a divorce master and arbitrator.

Stedman touted his 28 years of courtroom experience while Paulson recounted his 45 years of legal work. Stedman, 55, was admitted to practice in 1991. Paulson, 73, was admitted to practice in 1972.

Due to a state constitutional limit on judges’ ages, Paulson could only serve 13 months if elected to the 10-year term for judge. He told the editorial board the shorter stint would save taxpayers money because he would not be serve long enough to earn a pension. But Stedman disputed Paulson’s cost-savings argument, stating a short term would cost taxpayers money and that Paulson would also face a steep learning curve coming into the position for only a short time.

The two lawyers also discussed peer reviews. Stedman was rated by the Lancaster Bar Association in March of 2018 as “highly qualified” and “highly recommended” in a 2017 evaluation from the Pennsylvania Bar Association when he sought a vacancy on the state’s Superior Court. Paulson has not been rated by the local association since 1991, and Stedman was quick to point out the nearly 30 year gap since Paulson’s fitness for office has been examined.

Paulson acknowledged he had not been evaluated by peers since the 1990s. His entry into the race as a write-in was past the point when the association was evaluating candidates. Paulson said he didn’t further pursue an evaluation from the association because he has been busy working two full-time jobs – as a House of Representatives employee and campaigning.

Conflicts of interest

Both candidates pledged to take seriously the rules governing conduct of judges and recusing oneself where there is a conflict of interest.

Stedman said he is familiar with the concept in his work as a prosecutor. “I recuse myself constantly,” he said, explaining that he has been referring cases to the Attorney General’s office for years, such as when there is a conflict with “political people.”

Paulson said that he would also recuse himself when appropriate under the rules of conduct.

A forum with the candidates was originally to take place at Lancaster Bible College, but Paulson declined to participate at that venue because he said the college “has a reputation for not being friendly or accepting of the LGBT community.”

Stedman suggested Paulson’s stance could pose a conflict of interest for any case involving the college. A LancasterOnline reader question about his position resulted in an admission from Paulson that he would have to recuse himself in cases related to the college.

Related articles