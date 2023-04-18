WASHINGTON — As a postal worker, Gerald Groff delivered mail to residents of a rural corner of Lancaster County, but Groff’s core belief — that Sunday is a day of worship, and therefore he should not have to work — brought him to the nation’s capital Tuesday.

The former mail carrier from Providence Township was the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court hearing where the nine justices weighed whether to expand the rights of religious employees in workplaces across the country.

The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has shown interest in religious liberty issues in a series of rulings issued in recent years. But over nearly two hours of sharp questioning from liberal and conservative justices alike, it appeared a ruling in Groff’s favor is far from a foregone conclusion.

Groff watched intently as his legal team, led by attorney Aaron Streett, made the case that the court should reinterpret language from a 1977 Supreme Court ruling, Trans World Airlines, Inc. v. Hardison.

One concept in the 1977 ruling, “undue hardship,” was at the center of Tuesday’s questioning by the justices. The court’s ruling 46 years ago said employers don’t have to grant a religious person’s request for accommodation – in Groff’s case, to not work on Sundays — if doing so causes more than a minimal expense or inconvenience for the employer. To Streett, that definition of undue hardship “makes a mockery of the English language.”

Streett contrasted Hardison’s language with a provision of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, which defines an undue hardship as a “significant difficulty or expense.”

Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan raised questions about how one person’s religious accommodation can cause broader complications in a workplace.

At times cutting off Streett, Sotomayor asked how such a rule change might clash with a union’s collective bargaining agreement, and whether a burden on other employees counts as an undue hardship for the company.

Kagan said Groff’s issue might be better resolved by having Congress change the language of the law — something they’ve not shown interest in doing.

She said a reinterpretation of the 1977 ruling would go against the court’s principle of following “statutory stare decisis” – a reference to the court’s reluctance to nullify the clear language of a law passed by Congress. “You can count on a finger” how many times the court has done that, Kagan said.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted there may be “religious interests on both sides.” He proposed a scenario where Catholics and Baptists are stuck working Sunday shifts while members of other religious sects have off.

“You have a Catholic who says, ‘Well, I would prefer not to work on Sunday either, but my religion doesn’t compel me not to work on Sunday,’” Kavanaugh said, making the point that some religions would get preferential treatment over others based on their practices.

University of Miami law professor Caroline Mala Corbin said Kavanaugh’s concern that “granting religious accommodations to some (workers) might affect the religious observance of other employees” shows that a ruling for Groff won’t be a “slam dunk” like she thought it would be before Tuesday’s hearing.

“That surprised me,” Corbin said. “But on further reflection, I thought, ‘Well, the Supreme Court really cares about religion and often rules in favor of the religious, but they also really like businesses. And this case presents a clash of two of their favorite things, which is religion and business, so maybe that is why the argument didn't unfold as I expected.”

Common ground

Discussion about balancing the needs of religious workers and the businesses that employ them also came up during questioning of the government’s lawyer.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said the current standard, which relies heavily on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance, works better than Groff’s team suggests.

Prelogar said there are three main types of religious accommodations: Scheduling changes, such as asking for a day off or getting permission for a prayer break; dress and grooming policies, which might involve an employee being allowed to wear jewelry or clothing unique to their faith; and religious expression, such as proselytizing.

Lower courts have largely been able to accommodate people in the first two categories. In the third, the undue hardship defense is usually brought up when that religious expression “harasses other employees,” Prelogar noted.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch asked Prelogar if there was “common ground” between her position and Streett’s, a question he repeated several times during the hearing.

Liz Reiner Platt, a law professor at Columbia University, said that focus on building some agreement between the two sides may signal the court’s final ruling could fall somewhere in between.

“I think the justices were really making a consistent effort to try to both emphasize the fact that there was a lot of common ground between the two sides, to the extent they could encourage the two to really think clinically about where and how they might come to a consensus, or as I put it, a middle path.”

It’s not unusual for the justices to try to bring the two opposing sides closer together during arguments, Platt said, but their attempt to do so on Tuesday was telling.

“I think it’s particularly relevant here because I think there are very compelling arguments on both sides for his court, and I think a lot of folks have noted this court is both very amenable to religious liberty claims, and very amenable to the needs and rights of business,” Platt said.

After the hearing

After Chief Justice John Roberts declared an end to the hearing, Groff briefly took questions outside the court. He thanked his legal team, which includes Randall Wenger of the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, Streett of the firm Baker Botts, and attorneys for Texas-based First Liberty Institute.

Asked about his message for other religious workers, Groff said, “I would tell them that it’s important to stand for what you believe.”

To a follow up question about what he’d say to workers who have to work Sundays because he wants Sunday off, Groff came up short.

“I’m not sure, to be honest,” Groff said. “I would just say, I honestly don’t know.”

The court is expected to rule on the case by the end of June.