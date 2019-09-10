hunters
Buy Now

Some hunters are in favor of Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania. Others are not.

 P.J. Reilly

Sunday hunting is back up for debate, this time in front of the state House of Representatives’ Game and Fisheries Committee.

The committee, with Rep. Mindy Fee as the lone Lancaster County representative, will hear from stakeholders today at 1 p.m. about whether a Senate bill that would legalize hunting on three Sundays each year is the best compromise.

Sunday hunting is back up for debate at House committee on Tuesday

Click here for more background on the hearing.

LNP/LancasterOnline staff writer Gillian McGoldrick is covering the hearing out of Harrisburg.

Big changes in store for PA hunters as 2019-20 season opens

 

Follow along below for live updates. 

 