State Rep. Mike Sturla and Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El — both Democrats seen as hopefuls in the race for the state House’s 96th District seat — met in a public forum Saturday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways from what happened.

It wasn’t a debate between opposing candidates — technically

Saturday’s forum, hosted by progressive activist group Lancaster Stands Up, was the first meeting between Sturla and Smith-Wade-El since Smith-Wade-El announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for Sturla’s legislative seat.

But Sturla hasn’t officially declared he’s running for reelection yet, and he said it’s possible the 96th District, currently centered on Lancaster city, could be redrawn in a way that prevents the two men from running against one another.

“No one, unless you are clairvoyant, knows what the legislative district is at this time,” Sturla said.

Rather, Sturla said he attended the forum as the sitting state representative to discuss issues in the district.

Even with the uncertainty, Lancaster Stands Up members were encouraged to vote on which candidate the group should endorse in the 2022 election following the forum.

Agreement on most issues, but disagreement on how to wield political power

Smith-Wade-El himself said he has no issues with Sturla’s legislative priorities in Harrisburg. However, he said he believes accomplishing political goals is “movement work,” requiring communities to be motivated and active.

Controlling the Legislature has less to do with whipping votes and more to do with flipping districts, and those districts are flipped, Smith-Wade-El said, “by building from the ground up.”

“Session after session, every fight, every bill, every issue, I will be there with you, shoulder to shoulder, a friend in the fight,” Smith-Wade-El said.

“It’s one thing to give a good speech and organize a good rally and to get everybody amped up,” Sturla said in response, “but if you can’t go to Harrisburg and deliver on those promises, it really falls on deaf ears.”

New members are elected to the Legislature every cycle, often coming to Sturla for help in navigating lawmaking hurdles, he said.

The 16-term representative noted that he’s worked in minority and majority caucuses and with governors of both political parties.

“That experience allows me to work with those diverse groups that you have to go talk to,” he said.

The two candidates responded in different ways to Black Lives Matter protests last year

Both candidates voiced support for ending qualified immunity for police officers and for reforms to police work as a whole, but responded to protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in the spring of 2020 in different ways.

Smith-Wade-El was present for many of the city’s protests, describing what he said was tear gas and pepper spray being used on children and people being arrested on charges that “evaporated” in court.

The City Council president said it was important for him to ensure protesters were able to return home safely.

“I am willing to use my physical body and all my legislative power to do exactly that,” he said.

Sturla said he was unable to join protesters on the street in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic due to his wife being immunocompromised, but he noted he wrote an op-ed discussing his views on the issues behind the turmoil.

“For me to be out on the street with people without masks on, yelling at the top of their lungs did not make any sense,” he said. “It was going to put me and my wife and my grandchildren at risk.”

The longtime legislator also expressed concern over what he described as “selective prosecution” of certain protesters.

“The only people I think who should have been hauled into court are people who broke windows down on Gallery Row and people that burned cars,” Sturla said in response to a question asked by Jessica Lopez, a prominent Lancaster protest figure who claims she was singled out for arrest and prosecution.

Sturla added that he believed “99% of people that were at those protests” were not violent.

Gun control debates are about "how to thread that needle"

Sturla, who described himself as a gun owner, is “not against the Second Amendment” and doesn’t believe Democrats should be drawn into debates that are framed in that context.

“We have to figure out how to break this down so it’s not ‘I’m for guns and you’re against guns,’ ” he said. “We lose that. We can’t get a majority of Democrats to vote for that, let alone Democrats and Republicans.”

Rather, Democrats should reframe gun debates around whether high-capacity weapons are suitable for civilians to own, he said.

“It’s possible to do that,” said Sturla, who also noted he is a co-sponsor of a bill that would ban assault rifles, “but you can’t do it from the extreme position of saying ‘I’m against all guns.’ That gets you nowhere.”

Making progress on gun control legislation is a question of “how to thread that needle,” not making sweeping proclamations, Sturla said.

But while Sturla’s position is “admirable,” Smith-Wade-El said, conversations about gun control can’t be limited to debates over assault weapons.

Students losing their lives in school to assault weapons is an “unthinkable and unforgivable” phenomenon, but handguns, Smith-Wade-El noted, are responsible for thousands of deaths each year, whether they be homicides or suicides.

Legislators can’t limit gun control debates to assault weapons “because then we’re limiting ourselves to only wanting to protect a certain series of lives,” he said. “I would like to protect all of the lives.”

An absolute ban on all firearms in Pennsylvania is impossible, but “there are nuanced advances that we can take on both assault weapons and handguns that are going to deliver us more safety,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Guns, he added, can be regulated much like cars, with gun owners required to own registration, background checks, licensing and insurance.