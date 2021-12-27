MEETING AGENDAS

Earlier this year, a bill requiring government meeting agendas to be posted at least 24 hours in advance breezed through the House and Senate with unanimous votes.

The new law requires all counties, municipalities and school boards to post their meeting agendas online and at their meeting locations.

Until now, local government associations had been mostly successful in lobbying against such legislation. But they were comfortable that the provisions in the new legislation wouldn’t tie their hands or prevent consideration of important matters.

“The Sunshine Act did not previously require specific notice about the purpose of a meeting, and there was no state law that required agencies to produce meeting agendas,” said Holly Lubart, vice president of government affairs for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. “While some agencies did produce agendas, many did not, and the prior lack of a statutory requirement made production entirely discretionary.”

The absence of meeting information “creates a barrier to access for residents with a vested interest and potentially valuable input on specific issues,” Lubart said.

Exceptions to the 24-hour requirement include health or property emergencies; if the matters being discussed are of little or no cost; and issues brought to the agency while the 24-hour clock is running that require staff research. The law already allowed exceptions for executive sessions — private meetings — for topics such as legal issues and personnel matters.

“I think the Legislature realized this bill was a commonsense, easy way to provide major transparency in Pennsylvania,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the news association.

PIAA FINANCES

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school athletics, is a “state-affiliated entity” and subject to the Right-to-Know Law, Commonwealth Court ruled last month.

The decision, written by Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, upheld a ruling by the Office of Open Records that the PIAA must provide extensive financial records to the requester, Simon Campbell of Bucks County, an anti-union activist and frequent requester.

The PIAA then sued the open records office claiming it is not a state agency and not subject to records disclosure like other agencies.

“PIAA’s statewide control over high school athletics and the connection between the funds it receives from its members and the commonwealth’s taxpayers is sufficient such that its classification as a ‘state-affiliated entity’ for purposes of the RTKL is reasonable,” the court found.

A LAWMAKER’S CRIMINAL RECORD

As she was running for reelection in 2016, state Rep. Leslie Acosta pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her involvement in a check-cashing scheme that defrauded a mental-health clinic in one of Philadelphia’s poorest neighborhoods.

The public did not learn about the lawmaker’s indictment and guilty plea until The Philadelphia Inquirer broke the story six months later. That came long after the filing deadline for candidates to run against Acosta and just two months before the primary. In the heavily Democratic city, elections are effectively won in the primary, The Inquirer wrote that federal prosecutors had not announced her plea and Acosta didn’t tell voters or her party leaders.

Acosta later won her race.

Under pressure from both parties, she resigned three days into her term. She was sentenced to seven months in prison. Four years after she stepped down, however, many of the documents related to her court proceedings remained sealed. These records include court notices, motions, transcripts and orders.

Acosta was cooperating with the feds on another case. A federal judge approved a sealing order on her plea.

George Parry, a former federal prosecutor in Philadelphia, said he’s never seen the conviction of an elected official held back like Acosta’s. “They’d have to have some tremendously important reason for keeping this under seal,” Parry told The Caucus.

On behalf of LNP Media Group, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight PA, attorneys from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic filed a motion to intervene and unseal 23 of the 40 documents in Acosta’s proceedings. They argued that the coalition of Pennsylvania newspapers have a First Amendment and common-law right to access the records, and that the potential harm in unsealing the court documents does not outweigh the public’s interest in accessing them.

In April, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ordered 21 of the 23 documents be made public.

“The good news is that these records have been unsealed, and Pennsylvania voters and taxpayers will finally be able to learn more about how the government prosecuted a corrupt politician’s crimes,” Paula Knudsen Burke, the Reporters Committee’s attorney in Pennsylvania and a former investigative reporter for The Caucus, said.

“The bad news is that it took a team of lawyers and law students fighting on behalf of a consortium of newspapers to ensure that documents that should be public are in fact accessible to everyone.”

COMMUNICATIONS WITH VENDORS

The state Supreme Court ruled in April that communications between agencies and outside vendors such as consultants and contractors can no longer be exempt from disclosure as internal documents that are part of the “deliberative process.”

Those communications had been protected as “predecisional” and not subject to the Right-to-Know Law, said Craig Staudenmaier, a First Amendment attorney who was not involved in the case.

The ruling came in Chester Water Authority v. Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic Development.

The city of Chester is an Act 47 “distressed” city in financial recovery. It had been seeking documents from the state agency, which was assisting the recovery. The water authority was concerned with potential privatization and sought records from the agency.

It was a “bright spot” for transparency in 2021, Staudenmaier said.

Melewsky said there’s the potential for broad application and release of more records involving third parties.

The court’s ruling “narrows the exception” of predecisional deliberations, she said.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROVIDERS

In July, the state Supreme Court ruled that those financing medical marijuana and those growing the product could not redact information themselves. The court said that responsibility belongs to the state Department of Health.

The Patriot-News/PennLive had pushed to get the records for four years.

Medical marijuana was legalized in a 2016 law. It became available two years later. The department issues identification cards for people with serious medical conditions, defined in the law as ranging from cancer to glaucoma. The marijuana is provided to eligible people at dispensaries.

The state also approved up to 25 grower/processors.

Joshua Bonn, a lawyer representing the news organization, said the Supreme Court’s opinion “affirms the public has a right to know who is growing and distributing medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.”

“Public information includes where such entities are located, who is financing such entities, and what safeguards are in place to ensure the public is receiving safe medication,” Bohn said. “The Department of Health may withhold legitimate trade secrets and facility information that may jeopardize public safety.”

In this case, though, the Department “erred by allowing the private entities to make their own redactions,” Bonn said. “The decision is important because it requires public agencies to independently verify the validity of exemptions rather than blindly deferring to private interests.”

Justice Debra Todd wrote, “We emphasize that a government agency may not delegate its disclosure duties or defer to the redactions of third parties.”

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief for The Caucus, LNP Media Group's publication covering Pennsylvania government and politics. Follow him on Twitter @BEBumsted.