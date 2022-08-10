The losing candidate in a Lancaster County Senate primary filed a records request to review every mail-in ballot envelope returned by voters for the May 17 election – a request that consumed weeks of staff time to fulfill.

The request took staff “several weeks” to complete, as they worked in rotation to ”not get burnt out” as they redacted signatures, addresses and voters’ unique ID numbers from about 22,000 envelopes, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections.

The candidate, Mike Miller of Ephrata, lost the GOP primary in the 36th Senate District to the incumbent, Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield. As of Tuesday, Mike Miller had not visited the county building to review the records he requested, according to Christa Miller, who is not related to the candidate.

The redacted envelopes fill roughly 10 double-wide file boxes, which together take up half of one room in the elections office. Christa Miller asked that LNP|LancasterOnline not photograph the boxes to ensure no voter information was accidentally revealed.

The work was completed at the end of July, Christa Miller said, adding that the only information that remains visible on the envelopes is the voter’s name and the date the voter signed it.

Tammy Bender, the county’s Right-to-Know officer, is currently out of the office. Her boss, county Solicitor Jackie Pfursich, said she does not know if Mike Miller reached out to Bender to schedule a time to review the files; Christa Miller, too, said she never heard from Bender, before she left for vacation, about Miller setting a time.

Mike Miller did not respond to an email seeking comment. In the past he has refused to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline.

A national trend

Elections staff across the country have reported being served with multiple records requests from people who believe massive fraud was committed to elect Joe Biden president in 2020.

“They will never come pick that up is my guess, I've seen it too many times before,” said Tammy Patrick, a senior adviser to the elections program at Democracy Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit focused on improving the democratic process.

Patrick said these types of time-consuming records requests have become a common tactic among election deniers. Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on threats facing election workers, in which several election directors from around the country testified they had been receiving similar requests.

“I’ve had people say they are working 9-5 fulfilling (records) requests and 5-9 preparing for the election,” Patrick said. “It’s a challenge because (the public) relies on (records) requests, but it can be an incredibly labor intensive process.”

She said elections officials, for the most part, “want to be transparent, but there is such a concerted fighting attempt. They’re (election conspiracy believers) acting like they’re going to find the body.”

Mike Miller was the lead volunteer and organizer of an Audit the Vote PA canvass of Lancaster County addresses last August and September. The group claims that it found enough evidence of election anomalies to call into question Biden’s victory, but a close examination of the canvass data showed significant flaws in the project.

When Miller lost by a 20 point margin to Aument in the May primary, Audit the Vote PA spearheaded an effort on his behalf to initiate a hand-recount of the race, though the effort was not successful.

Asked for comment about Miller’s request for 22,000 ballots, Aument said Tuesday, “I continue to support any legitimate effort to uncover fraud or flaws within our election system that will serve to boost the public’s confidence in our election results - this included calls by my opponent for a hand recount of the ballots for the most recent primary election.”

Aument’s written statement continued, “I supported this effort, despite a margin of victory of nearly 8,400 votes, because I’m deeply committed to ensuring my constituents can have faith in election results and processes in our Commonwealth. Unfortunately, Mr. Miller’s unwillingness to even collect the results of his right to know request, after election workers spent several weeks compiling the results, show that he has no genuine interest in improving our elections or uncovering fraud, but would rather waste taxpayer resources on political stunts.”

