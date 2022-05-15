Pennsylvania Republicans are making a last minute push to coalesce around gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta and cut-off State Sen. Doug Mastriano from winning the nomination in Tuesday's primary.

At a press conference in Lancaster Tuesday, State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Martic Township), himself once a candidate for governor, announced that he was throwing his support behind Barletta, a former congressman and mayor from Northeast Pennsylvania.

"In order to turn Pennsylvania around, we have to win in November,” Martin said. “Lou Barletta will absolutely be the person who is best positioned to win in Pennsylvania and beat (presumptive Democratic nominee) Josh Shapiro."

Martin's endorsement makes him the third former gubernatorial candidate to endorse Barletta, after State Sen. Jake Corman and former congresswoman Melissa Hart both dropped out this past week to support Barletta.

The Barletta campaign also released a four page list of other elected officials and prominent Pennsylvanians who have given their endorsement, including Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, former governor Mark Schweiker, and 17 sitting GOP members of the state legislature.

Martin was the only Lancaster County name on the list, and when asked if he had tried to rally the same type of Lancaster County GOP support seen at a Friday event for senate candidate Dave McCormick, Martin responded that he hadn't because Sunday's announcement was more focused on Martin's endorsement as a former gubernatorial candidate, although the press conference also featured a Berks County Commissioner.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, State Representative Bryan Cutler and a spokesperson for Congressman Llyod Smucker all did not return calls seeking comment on if they would be supporting anyone in the primary.

Barletta faces a significant obstacle in Tuesday's primary: Former President Donald Trumps recent endorsement of Mastriano.

Barletta refrained from directly attacking Mastriano, but said he was "disappointed" in Trump's pick and thinks he is the candidate best positioned to win the November General Election.

“I think Trump is wrong,” he said of the endorsement. “I am our party’s best chance of beating Josh Shapiro in November.”

A recent poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group prior to Trump's endorsement put Mastriano in the lead, 10 points ahead of Barletta.