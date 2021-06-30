State Sen. Doug Mastriano, one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters in Pennsylvania and a likely 2022 candidate for governor, was in Lancaster County at least twice recently, including last Thursday at the Star Barn in West Donegal Township.

There, he appeared at an event for Kathy Barnette, a Montgomery County Republican who is running for U.S. Senate, and Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

In his remarks, Mastriano called for an audit of the 2020 election and discussed his June 1 trip to Arizona to witness firsthand a partisan audit of votes in that state’s largest county.

In a video posted to Facebook showing just part of the event, Mastriano talks about the difficulty one faces when God calls on someone for a job they may not feel equipped to do.

Like Mastriano, Barnette and Flynn are ardent Trump supporters. Barnette, like Mastriano, organized buses to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to protest the election certification.

Mastrianno and Barnette did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Tabitha Valleau, of Lancaster, a leader of the conservative activist group Free PA, was at the Star Barn event and had been in Washington on Jan. 6.

One of her Facebook pages shows about a dozen photos from the event, including one of her posing with Flynn, Mastriano, Barnette and several other people.

She also did not respond to a Facebook message through Free PA for comment.

Flynn, the retired U.S. Army general who was forced out of his White House job after he lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016-17 transition, is a proponent of the false claim that Trump won last year’s election.

In a video posted to YouTube a day after the Elizabethtown event, Flynn, speaking to a small group gathered at what appeared to be someone’s backyard, praised Mastriano and Barnette.

“I was in Pennsylvania last night encouraging a state senator by the name of Doug Mastriano to run for governor and he’s going to be praying on that. And I believe over the course of the next few months, we’re going to see that gentleman running for governor in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Flynn also said he is in close contact with Trump.

Mastriano has not officially announced whether he will run for governor next year. So far, half a dozen Republicans have entered the race or said they plan to, including Lou Barletta, a former U.S. Representative; Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Pittsburgh lawyer Jason Richey; and Charlie Gerow, a Cumberland County communications entrepreneur with a long history of working in the conservative movement.

Other Republicans who have said they are interested in running include State Sens. Scott Martin and Dan Laughlin, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Bill McSwain, a former chief federal prosecutor in Philadelphia.