Two Lancaster County state representatives are holding public meetings in the coming week.

Rep. Dave Zimmerman, a Republican representing the 99th House District, will host a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Fivepointville Fire Hall (1087 Dry Tavern Road in Denver). People interested in attending should RSPV by calling 717-556-0031 or emailing jking@pahousegop.com.

Zimmerman’s district includes the Lancaster County townships of Brecknock, Caernarvon, East Cocalico, East Earl, Salisbury and West Cocalico, and the boroughs of Adamstown, Denver and Terre Hill. The district also includes five municipalities in neighboring Berks County.

Next week

Rep. Tom Jones, newly elected to represent the 98th House District, will host an open house Thursday, Jan. 26, at his new district office from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The location is 222 S. Market St., suite 103, in Elizabethtown. Call 717-367-5525 with questions.

Jones, a Republican, represents the Lancaster County townships of Conoy, East Donegal, Mount Joy and West Donegal and the boroughs of Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy; and the Lebanon County townships of South Annville and South Londonderry and the borough of Mount Gretna.