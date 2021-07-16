State Rep. Mike Sturla (D-96th District) will host a House Urban Affairs Committee roundtable on blight remediation Wednesday at the Lancaster Chamber.

Blight remediation is the repurposing of abandoned buildings and vacant lots.

Sturla, the Democratic chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee, will hold the discussion with Republican committee chair state Rep. Rosemary Brown (R-189th District) as well as 10 other committee members from across the state.

A panel of 12 local leaders will speak about Lancaster’s efforts. Panelists are Chris Delfs, community planning and economic development director for the City of Lancaster; Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance; Dana Hanchin, president and CEO of HDC Mid-Atlantic; Carlos Graupera, CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association; Mike McKenna, president of Tenfold; Samuel Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation; Tammie Fitzpatrick, director of development for Community Basics Inc.; Mike Todd, vice president for finance and administration at Franklin & Marshall College; Larry Cohen, executive director of Lancaster Parking Authority; Joel Henry, president of LEADS; Deborah Brandt, owner and creative director of FIG Industries and FIG Lancaster; and Tim Miller, executive director of Lancaster Safety Coalition.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 9:30 a.m. in rooms 2E and 2F at the Lancaster Chamber, 115 E. King St., Lancaster. It will be available to view online at www.pahousegop.com/livestreams.