Free advice for anyone with questions or concerns about the proper installation of a child car seat will be available on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon in Lancaster Township.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El is hosting the event, which will be held at Lancaster Township Fire Department’s South Station, located at 125 Fairview Ave.

People interested in attending the event are asked to contact Smith-Wade-El’s office at (717) 283-4218 or via email: RepSmithWadeEl@pahouse.net.

Smith-Wade-El said certified child passenger technicians will be available at the event to inspect car seats to make sure they’re installed properly in a vehicle. Free car seats will also be available, according his office’s announcement.

“Many parents are unsure of whether their child car seat is the right size for their child, if their child is buckled in correctly, or if the seat is installed correctly,” Smith-Wade-El said in a statement. “My child car safety clinic will help give parents peace of mind when they are driving with their children in the car.”

His office said the event will also give away free children’s books from the Lancaster Education Foundation and YWCA. Free Kona Ice provided by the School District of Lancaster will be available as well as free tours of the fire station’s trucks.

Safe Kids Lancaster County, Penn Medicine Lancaster Health and Lancaster Township Fire Department partnered with Smith-Wade-El to offer the event.

Smith-Wade-El is a Democrat whose district covers all of Lancaster Township and Millersville, and the southern half of Lancaster city.