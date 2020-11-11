For Lancaster County’s two Republican commissioners, the question over what to do with mail-in ballots that arrived after polls closed on Election Day was never in doubt.

The two men, who together with Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman comprise the county elections board, said last Monday that any mail-in ballots that were postmarked prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day but arrived after polls closed and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 would be set aside and dealt with later.

Doing so, they noted, complied with the initial guidance handed down by the Pennsylvania Department of State, giving the federal courts time to rule on a Republican Party lawsuit that challenged the legality of mail-in ballots that arrived in the three-day grace period.

Coming on the last day before the election, the decision by Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino put the county at odds with the Secretary of State, who had issued a last-minute change in guidance to counties on Nov. 1, telling them to should tabulate this subset of votes and include the results in their overall vote returns.

A week later, Parsons and D’Agostino noted at Tuesday’s meeting of the county elections board, the state once again revised its guidance -- back to what the state originally recommended and matching the Lancaster board’s decision. On Monday, counties were again instructed to keep the grace-period ballots separate from their overall tallies until the courts resolve the issue of their legality.

Just 630 ballots were received by the county during those three days -- not enough to change the results in any of the local races on the ballot this year.

Parsons said the state was “significantly backpedalling” on how to treat the grace-period ballots, essentially adopting Lancaster County’s original position. He also said it wasn’t a partisan issue, noting some Democrat-led counties were handling this subset of votes similarly.

County workers will start Wednesday -- Veterans Day, regularly a county holiday -- to address those ballots, the election board’s chief clerk said at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The 630 ballots will be counted, but the results won’t be added to the county’s overall results -- unless and until deemed eligible. Ultimately, that could be decided at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think that’s probably the cleanest and the fastest and the safest way to do it,” said Randall Wenger, the county’s chief elections clerk.

Lehman continued to make the case he’s made since last week, that the state Supreme Court holds that these ballots were legally cast and should be counted.

“If there is a court down the road that says these ballots are not legally cast and finally determines the status of these ballots, whatever is done at that point, I will follow the law. Right now the law is that these ballots are legally cast,” Lehman said.

The GOP lawsuit over these votes remains awaiting review by the nation’s highest court, with a number of state attorneys general joining with Pennsylvania Republicans to urge the ballots to be disqualified. There’s no timeline for when or if the court will decide the matter.

Provisional ballots

Meanwhile, Wenger told the commissioners that his team has completed processing 5,579 provisional ballots that were case at the polls on Election Day.

“My staff and temps are working to enter that information into the (Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors) portal so that voters will be able to use their receipts to look up the status of their provisional ballot,” he said.

Provisional ballots are cast by voters who believed they are registered to vote but who didn’t appear in the official poll book or voter registration lists. Provisional ballots are also cast by voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but decided to vote in-person (and who failed to surrender the mail-in ballot to poll workers, as the law requires).

While staff has vetted the provisional ballots, Wenger said staff does not keep a running tally, so he would not be able to say until Friday, probably, how many of these ballots were counted fully, partially or not at all.

“It’s a slow process. The SURE portal is slow,” he said.

Wenger also said the county is processing 1,227 overseas ballots, mostly those cast by people in the military. That must also be completed by the end of Wednesday.