Two Lancaster County Republicans with big roles in negotiating a new state budget are stressing fiscal responsibility as the Legislature heads toward a June 30 deadline for enacting a new spending plan.

State Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, wouldn’t give an update on where budget negotiations stand as of Tuesday afternoon, but his spokesperson said Martin wants to “focus on completing a final product that is both responsible and sustainable…”

Martin plays a pivotal role as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which will craft much of the Republican-led chamber’s budget package before it reaches the Senate floor. As a starting point in negotiations with the Democratic House and governor, Martin’s committee temporarily set next year’s spending at this year’s levels.

Echoing Martin, House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, said it’s important to prioritize “financial sustainability,” and stressed he’s looking to support funding for trade schools and workforce development.

The county’s two Democratic lawmakers, state Reps. Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, are focused on boosting spending for programs, not cutting.

Earlier this month, Sturla said the new budget must address the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling that the state’s funding scheme for public schools is unconstitutional. Districts in poorer communities are not being funded at the same level as ones in more prosperous areas.

“We're not going to solve the education funding crisis in this budget, but I think we can continue to push forward with adequate and equitable funding,” he said.

But on education, Republicans are more interested in helping some families send their kids to private schools. Cutler said he was grateful that Shapiro is backing the lifeline scholarship proposal, a program seeking to award scholarships to basic education students from the lowest ranking school districts in the state so they could attend private schools.

The scholarships have been a particular focus this budget season, as reported by Spotlight PA, with many Democrats and the influential teachers union opposing the program.

Sturla, whose district includes parts of Lancaster City and Manheim Township, did not say if he supports lifeline scholarships. But he did say any proposal to spend a disproportionate amount on the scholarships instead of basic education overall would be a “deal breaker.”

“I want to make sure there's some education dollars there,” Sturla said.

On top of education funding, Sturla said he wants to see housing initiatives benefit from this year’s budget. He is the chairman of the House Housing & Community Development Committee and along with his colleague from Lancaster City, Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, he has introduced a number of housing-related bills this session.

His bill to create a database of blighted property for state and local officials was reported to the House Rules Committee on June 26.

Smith-Wade-El has pushed for increased funding to housing initiatives since he was sworn into office this year, but has ramped up his efforts during budget negotiations. He and other members of the Pennsylvania Progressive Caucus published a list of funds on June 27 they hope to see included in the finalized state budget.

The list includes $200 million for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to build new affordable housing statewide and $200 million of recurring funds for the Whole Home Repairs Program.

Smith-Wade-El was not available Tuesday afternoon for comment on the budget talks.

While the deadline for passing a new budget is just days away, the Legislature and governor missed it last year. In 2022, the deadline was overshot by more than one week, with then-Gov. Tom Wolf signing the budget deal on July 8. Wolf signed it on June 30 in 2021, hitting the deadline on the nose.