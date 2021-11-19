Two sources, both key figures in statewide politics, told The Caucus that Mike Turzai, the former Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, told them this week he is running for governor next year.

Turzai resigned as speaker and a House member in June of last year to become general counsel for Peoples Natural Gas. Turzai was elected speaker in 2015. He served 19 years in the Pennsylvania House representing the Northern suburbs of Pittsburgh.

Turzai, 62, was a candidate for governor for less than a month in 2018. He suspended his campaign in February of that year, shortly before former Sen. Scott Wagner won the Republican Party endorsement.

He wasn't through with gubernatorial aspirations though, In December of 2019, Tutzai told Republicans at a luncheon at the Pennsylvania Society in New York City he was "very positive" on running for governor in 2022, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The two sources Turzai spoke with asked that their names and positions not be identified. Turzai could not be reached.

If Turzai enters the race, following an announcement this week by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County that he is running, he would join a field of more than dozen likely or potential candidates who have said they are running or considering it. Like Corman, Turzai is a proven fundraiser.

Turzai was a staunch conservative in the House who pushed liquor privatization and lower taxes. He was an ally of the natural gas industry and as speaker and former majority leader vowed to block any severance tax on the industry.

He was in Harrisburg this week for the unveiling of his speaker's portrait.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is so far unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor next year.

Turzai's departure from the Legislature in 2020 resulted in Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler being elevated by the GOP caucus to the speakership.

Follow Harrisburg Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted on Twitter @BEBumsted. His email is bbumsted@caucuspa.com.