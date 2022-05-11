Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, still mired in single digits in a nine-way race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, is expected to pull out of the race on Thursday and endorse former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, according to a source close to Corman.

Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor, has been running second or third in recent polls of Republican voters, behind the frontrunner, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County.

Corman's move is part of an effort by the Pennsylvania's GOP establishment to prevent Mastriano from becoming the party's nominee for governor, the source close to Corman said.