Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, still mired in single digits in a nine-way race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, is expected to pull out of the race on Thursday and endorse former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, according to a source close to Corman.
Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor, has been running second or third in recent polls of Republican voters, behind the frontrunner, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County.
Corman's move is part of an effort by the Pennsylvania's GOP establishment to prevent Mastriano from becoming the party's nominee for governor, the source close to Corman said.
Over the past week, talk has intensified about efforts to stop Mastriano, who some GOP insiders claim could hurt the entire ticket this fall because he is, in their view, too extreme.
Without Corman as a choice, there will be more room for Barletta to gain ground, the theory goes.
Corman, 57, of Centre County, entered the race last November as someone expected to be among the frontrunners because of his position as the top elected Senate Republican and his past fund-raising prowess.
But he entered a different type of race where the establishment became a target for candidates running as outsiders, and one's loyalty to former President Donald Trump was a key to winning the base.
Both Mastriano and Barletta can boast of their links to Trump. Barletta ran for U.S. Senate at Trump's urging in 2018. he was defeated handily by incumbent Democrat Bob Casey, but the race gave Barletta residual name recognition in the 2022 governor's race. He often led the pack in early polls.
Mastriano hosted the Senate hearing in Gettysburg in November 2020 that gave Trump and his lawyers a televised forum to tout his false claims of a stolen election.
Corman drew Trump's ire last summer when he blocked Mastriano from pursuing a full-scale probe of the 2020 election results. Corman than removed Mastriano as a committee chairman, then launched a modified election investigation aimed not at changing the 2020 results but at fixing problem in the future. It is still underway, with legal challenges by Democrats stalling it for now
That seemed to placate Trump. Last month, Corman filed paperwork to withdraw from the race, but after a phone conversation with Trump, he changed his mind and stayed in.
But Corman trailed in fifth place with a 3.7 percentage point average in three recent polls.