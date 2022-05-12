The Lancaster County Board of Elections has approved 12 polling place changes for the May 17 primary.

Location changes are an ordinary part of preparation before elections. Many of the changes are the result of previous locations no longer being available for public use during the election season.

Signs announcing the changes will be posted at the former polling locations, as well as the new locations and three other locations nearby, according to Christa Miller, chief clerk/chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Households affected by the change — about 16,500 voters, according to Miller — will also receive notifications in the mail.

Here are the polling place changes:

LANCASTER CITY

Sixth Ward, Fifth Precinct

Former location: The former Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 410 N. Lime St., Lancaster, 17602.

New location: YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster, 17602.

Eighth Ward, First Precinct

Former location: Christ Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, 17603.

New location: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster, 17603.

Ninth Ward, First Precinct

Former location: Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster, 17603.

New: Christian Science Church, 200 W. Lemon St., Lancaster, 17603.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Sixth Ward

Former location: Columbia QRS Inc., 336 N. Seventh St., Columbia, 17512.

New location: Victory Church, 550 Linden St., Columbia, 17512.

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP

Centerville District

Former location: Hope Born in Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 17601.

New location: Vietnamese Alliance Church, 3435 Nolt Road, Landisville, 17538.

Cherry Hill District

Former location: Four Seasons Pro Shop, 949 Church St., Landisville, 17538.

New location: Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 17601.

Spring District

Former location: Vietnamese Alliance Church, 3435 Nolt Road, Landisville, 17538.

New location: Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Drive, Lancaster, 17601.

Indian Springs District

Former location: Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, 17538.

New location: Four Seasons Pro Shop, 949 Church St., Landisville, 17538.

Pleasant View District

Former location: Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, Lancaster, 17601.

New location: Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 17603.

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP

Farmdale District

Former location: Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Ave., Columbia, 17512.

New location: Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster (back building), 4050 Marietta Ave., Columbia, 17512.

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP

Locust District

Former location: Willow Street Lions Club, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 17584.

New location: Willow Valley Manor campus, 211 Willow Valley Square, Willow Street, 17584.

Lakes District

Former location: Willow Street Lions Club, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 17584.

New location: Willow Valley Lakes campus, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, 17584.