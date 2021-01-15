January 6, pro-Trump extremists, including white nationalists, launched a violent insurrection, invading the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., leaving many lawmakers worried for their lives and at least five people dead.

They marched to the Capitol to tell lawmakers to "Stop the Steal" and try to prevent the electoral vote certification to go through as planned.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents all of Lancaster County and southern York County, was one of the several Republicans to vote to delay the electoral vote certification.

After that day, the U.S. House of Representatives drafted articles of impeachment to charge President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for egging-on the insurrection of the Capitol. Rep. Smucker voted against impeaching the President.

LNP | LancasterOnline received many letters from readers about the events that happened in the past week.

LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion welcomes letters on all sides of an issue, as long as they are factual. The letters we have received in this instance so far have been overwhelmingly critical of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Here are what some of the letters said. Some have been edited for the sake of brevity; the full letter can be found by clicking on the name below the letter.

"I had contacted U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office and asked him to challenge Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. He did challenge them. I am pleased with his representation of me."

- Pat Neff, Martic Township

Dear U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

In my view, you chose to represent only those constituents who allow you to advance your own political power and ignored the rest, including me. At issue is your excuse for objecting to the results of Pennsylvania’s electors, which, as you stated in LNP | LancasterOnline, was that it was “the only time throughout the process I can speak for my constituents in my district.”

I voted for Joe Biden, who won the popular vote in Pennsylvania, and yet you spoke against me and the commonwealth you represent.

... You broke your oath to uphold the Constitution, contributed to the energy of the rioting crowd outside your chamber doors on Jan. 6 and failed to show the necessary courage to place the Constitution, Pennsylvania and all of your constituents above your seeming personal desire to keep Trump in office at any cost.

I ask you to resign your position."

- Melinda Bean, Warwick Township

"Thank You, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, for standing with President Donald Trump. I appreciated that very much. I followed President Donald Trump’s speeches. When he was maligned in the news, I would listen to what he said, and then wonder how the media came to the conclusion they did. Trump’s Jan. 6 speech in Washington, D.C., is a classic example: This has been listed as an insurrectionist incident with no mention of any possible outside influence. Why?

Throughout last year, we had “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests, some of which resulted in lots of damage, suffering and death. If Congress and the news media had treated those incidents the same way they are treating the events at the U.S. Capitol, think how different this country would be.

- Dervin Hart, Rapho Township

"As a lifelong resident of Lancaster County and a registered Republican voter since I was 21, I call on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign immediately! He knows not what he is about! I suggest he reference Genesis 25: 29-34, eat his “mess of pottage” and go back into the wilderness."

- C. Gordon Sneath, West Lampeter Township

"Dear U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

Please contact the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and explain to them why he was able to survive a tour of duty in Iraq. Then explain how he could not, however, survive the mob that you and the rest of your lying Donald Trump cult essentially encouraged on Jan. 6. You are a disgrace and should resign!"

- Bruce Riefenstahl, Mount Joy

"Congressman Lloyd Smucker, you must resign!

I believe Smucker is complicit in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Though he did not run in with insurgents, I believe he helped to cultivate a culture that led to these seditious acts. He did this by deliberately spreading false information, stoking fear within an extreme base and attempting to hamper the incoming Biden administration via lies and misinformation.

Additionally, Smucker sided with the 147 members of Congress who objected to Congress’ acceptance of the certified election results. The consequence of these actions will have far-reaching effects that could last for generations.

Therefore, Rep. Smucker, because of your subversive and unconstitutional acts that go against the oath you took to uphold the U.S. Constitution, you should do the courageous thing and resign your congressional seat. Moreover, pandering to an autocratic president and his autocratic wannabes is cowardly and beneath the dignity of the office you hold."

- Jim Cataldi, Manheim Township

"I have never been as disappointed or disgusted by a politician as I was with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker last week. Even after Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol — which I believe Smucker’s pandering to President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud helped bring forth — Smucker still voted to reject the results of Pennsylvania’s election and the will of the majority of the state’s voters.

... I am ashamed that a Republican would so thinly veil his attempt to overturn the will of the people. I believe my fellow constituents want a leader in Washington, D.C., who respects the truth enough to be honest and who respects our democracy enough to not reject votes that were legally cast.

Rep. Smucker, I believe you have disgraced yourself; you have disgraced the good citizens of Lancaster County by your actions and inactions; and you have been a disgrace to your office.

I loathe the thought of you continuing to be the representative of Lancaster County. Your resignation can’t remove the stains from your reputation or allow you to regain your integrity. But it would allow your constituents to be represented by a leader who leads instead of follows and who trusts his or her constituents enough to be honest with them."

- John Byers, Manheim Township

"U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker needs to resign! I look at our vast, loving and caring community in Lancaster County. Time after time, Republicans and Democrats come to the aid of the poor, fill food banks, set records with the Extraordinary Give and so much more.

Is this the community that Smucker represents when he says that all of our votes in this past election should essentially be voided? Or is he just speaking for the small percentage of voters who have embraced the “stolen election” lies and conspiracy theories spewed by President Donald Trump, the far-right media and social media fringe groups?"

- Kenneth Reed, Manheim Township

"As we all know by now, Jan. 6, 2021, will go down in history — along with the Trump administration as being, in my view, the worst president and administration in our history. However, along with the disgraced President Donald Trump, I believe that we need to hold our very own U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry complicit and accountable for this insurrection and murder.

... Now that these two disgraced members of Congress have blood on their hands, there are a couple of things they need to do. First, publicly denounce the entire Trump reign of terror. Second, publicly admit to their wrongful objections to our ballots. Third, they both need to resign their positions. Or maybe it’s time we had a recall election for their positions."

- John J. Alcorn, Mount Joy

