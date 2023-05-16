Four of Lancaster County’s 19 boroughs had primary contests for borough council. Councils adopt budgets, levy taxes and adopt ordinances in conjunction with the mayor.

— Incumbent Republican Councilman Jeff McCloud ran against endorsed candidate Angela Lasher for a four-year seat on the GOP ballot for Elizabethtown Borough’s 2nd Ward. McCloud prevailed and likely will run unopposed in the November general election.

— Of the five candidates running for four four-year seats on the Republican ballot in Strasburg Borough, James F. Rice, Sandra J. Clark, Raymond Garraffa and Bradley D. Book claimed spots in the general election. Appointed incumbent David L. Felpel lost by only one vote. The three Republican-endorsed candidates — Clark, Rice, and Garraffa — led the vote.

The four Republicans likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Of the three candidates running for two four-year seats on the Republican ballot in Manheim Borough’s 2nd Ward, Kellie McAdams and incumbent councilman Jared Longenecker won nominations over Keith Hatfield.

— Of the five candidates running for three four-year seats on the Republican ballot in Quarryville Borough, incumbents Susan Noel, Brian Braightmeyer and Joy Ann Kemper claimed spots in the general election.

They likely will run unopposed in the fall.

Townships

Twelve of Lancaster County’s 41 townships had contested primaries this year: 11 for supervisor and one, in Elizabeth Township, for auditor.

Township supervisors have decision-making authority on a wide range of issues, including budgets and taxes, land-use policies and zoning ordinances.

Auditors monitor a township’s finances and in some cases set compensation for employees.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in Conoy Township, incumbents Steve Mohr and Gina Mariani claimed spots in the general election, edging Joseph D. Goody by one vote. They likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in West Donegal Township, John Rudy and Lindsay Norris, both endorsed by the party, defeated incumbent Eric W. Kreider.

They likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Endorsed incumbent Jennifer Prunoske defeated David Lapp for a two-year seat on the Republican ballot in West Earl Township. Prunoske prevailed and likely will run unopposed in the general election.

— Incumbent David G. Rineer successfully defended his six-year seat against Thomas Spring in Eden Township. He likely will run unopposed in the general election.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in East Hempfield Township, the party-endorsed candidates Thomas A. Bennett and Jesse D. Hersh claimed spots in the general election, defeating unendorsed incumbent G. Edward Lefevre.

They will face Democrats Arturo Rene Munoz and Robert M. Johnson in the fall.

— Of the four candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in West Hempfield Township, Donna Bushong, Robert Munro and Barry Carter claimed spots in the general election, defeating incumbent Naomi G. Martin.

They will face Democrats Alison M. Hutchinson and Susan Dicklitch-Nelson in the fall.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in Little Britain Township, Christy Krassenstein and incumbent Jerry Emling claimed spots in the general election, defeating Mervin Ray Beiler.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in Martic Township, Ryan Fisher Kevin Boyer claimed spots in the general election, defeating Ryan Anastasio.

They likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Of the three candidates running for two six-year seats on the Republican ballot in Mount Joy Township, party-endorsed candidates Delmar J. Oberholtzer and Debra Dupler, an incumbent, defeated Calvin Brackbill. They likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Incumbent Sam Beiler lost his reelection bid to Republican challenger Dylan M. Coleman for a four-year seat in Paradise Township. Coleman likely will run unopposed in the general election.

Another incumbent, Allen Fisher, also lost his reelection bid for a two-year seat to challenger Keith R. Landis. Landis likely will run unopposed in the fall.

— Randy Fox defeated Carl S. Hackman Jr. for a six-year seat on the Republican ballot in Rapho Township. Fox likely will run unopposed in the general election.

— In the only contested auditor race in the county, incumbent Dane Martin ran against James P. May on the Republican ballot in Elizabeth Township, with Martin prevailing. He likely will run unopposed in the general election.