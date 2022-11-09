With a comfortable lead late Tuesday night, U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker declared victory over his Democratic challenger, Bob Hollister.

Shortly after midnight with nearly all votes counted, Smucker led Hollister by nearly 75,000 votes, earning 64.5% of the vote.

In Lancaster County, with 100% of precincts reporting and all mail-in ballots counted, Smucker won 62% of the vote; in York County, Smucker won 67% of the vote. With 78% of York County precincts reporting, Smucker held 67% of the vote.

“It has been a wonderful privilege to serve the people of Lancaster and York counties,” Smucker said at the Republican Party of Lancaster County headquarters. “And I am looking forward once again to serving this community in Washington, D.C,. and I want you to know how much I appreciate the opportunity to do that.”

Smucker won in a year that looked favorable for the Republicans, thanks in no small part to persistent inflation throughout the past year. The congressman had locked on to economic pain and rising prices for months and blamed spending plans from Democrats and President Joe Biden for causing inflation to hit 40-year highs.

Smucker also prevailed over a challenger with a message that sought to appeal to moderate and centrist Lancaster County voters.

Hollister, the former superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District, framed his candidacy around his decision to end his lifelong affiliation with the Republican party after the Jan. 6 attack. Hollister said he decided to run against Smucker when the congressman voted to reject Pennsylvania’s slate of presidential electors for the 2020 election.

A self-described fiscal conservative with a “passion for social issues,” Hollister tried to capitalize on concern from moderate Republicans and Independents over the fraying of democratic norms and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday night, Hollister said he still thought the campaign had a winning formula.

“The more people who hear our message and really dig into what we’re trying to present, I think the more people will come on board,” Hollister said. Those messages are “transparency, common sense pragmatic, bringing people together, not intentionally dividing them and pushing people apart; focusing on fiscal responsibility, but at the same time taking care of people's social needs.”

Hollister also got some modest fundraising support from national Democratic groups and unions that helped him purchase $30,000 in TV ads down the stretch of the campaign.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Hollister had improved on past races against Smucker. Democrat Jess King in 2018 lost by 18 points, and Sarah Hammond lost to Smucker in 2020 by 26 points.

County election officials waited until the end of the night to release mail-in ballot results, which included more registered Democratic voters.

A bigger role

Now a veteran in the House Republican Caucus, Smucker is set to join the majority party in the powerful Ways and Means Committee, as Republicans were on track to take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives late Tuesday.

Rules in the U.S. House dictate that the majority largely controls what legislation goes in and out of committees. Now that responsibility will fall in part on Smucker’s shoulders.

The House Ways and Means Committee does not get a great deal of public attention, but it is closely watched by lobbyist groups and trade associations because the committee oversees changes to the tax code.

That means committee members tend to draw more campaign donations.

Smucker also told LNP | LancasterOnline in September that he has been working to win the chairmanship of the House Budget Committee, another critical post that holds sway over spending plans and federal finances.

On Tuesday night, Smucker was hopeful that could still happen.

“The current budget chair is running to be chair of the Ways and Means Committee,” he said. “If that vacancy occurs, I feel very, very good about a potential opportunity.”

He said earlier this year that if Republicans gain control of the House, he and other GOP caucus members will look to halt any large spending bills brought by Democrats.

That means the Lancaster County Republican could play a leading role in the GOP’s strategy in sharing power with President Joe Biden.

Smucker also has said he supports an aggressive strategy to try to compel big cuts in government spending. That includes using a vote on the nation’s debt limit to draw concessions from Democrats.

“We’re going to stop the spending, we want to unleash American energy independence and American energy development,” Smucker said Tuesday night. “That’s going to tackle the inflation problem.”

With Democrats still in the White House and potentially still in control of the U.S. Senate, though, those plans will face intense opposition.

That could make for another bitter political showdown next year. If Congress fails to raise the limit, the U.S. government may be forced to default on its loans, potentially creating an economic disaster.

Given that uncertainty, Democrats have proposed eliminating votes on the debt limit. Smucker disagrees.

“It is sort of an inflection point, when we’re forced to talk about how much debt we have, so I think it does more good than harm to require Congress” to vote on raising how much the nation can borrow, Smucker said in September.

Still, Smucker appeared to harness economic concerns among voters, particularly inflation.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Smucker said Republicans were ready to change things.

That means “creating an economy that is working for the American people, an economy that is strong, that will allow them to make ends meet,” Smucker told fellow Republicans. “We’re going to create a nation that is safe, a future that's built on freedom and a government that is accountable.”

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin contributed to this story.