In a telephone “town hall” with constituents earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said he found the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson “very credible,” and agreed with the mission of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack, though he also suggested the hearings were partisan.

The conference call was not publicly advertised, but a correspondent to LNP | LancasterOnline was among the voters notified about the call.

Smucker’s office said he wasn’t available for an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday. Spokesperson Eric Reath did not answer questions about how voters are selected to be notified of the telephone calls, but he said thousands of people were on the Wednesday evening call.

“We find it to be a highly effective method of communication,” Reath said in an email.

On the call, Smucker told voters that he had been following the January 6 hearings and said he knows Hutchinson, who testified to the committee in a surprise hearing on Tuesday.

Hutchinson offered first-hand accounts of former President Donald Trump wanting to allow supporters armed with weapons into his rally near the White House, despite security concerns from his staff, and that Trump was aware of a plan for armed supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol as Congress voted to certify the Electoral College.

“I think she was coming across as being genuine and really doing what she recalled as being the facts,” Smucker said.

He also addressed reports that a Secret Service official was willing to testify under oath that he did not, as Hutchinson testified, describe to her an incident in which Trump assaulted a Secret Service member in a presidential SUV on Jan. 6.

“Some of the things that she said were very disturbing and should never happen,” Smucker told constituents. “But we also now have seen some of her testimony be brought into question.”

Smucker said he has repeatedly called the Capitol insurrection “absolutely wrong.”

“That’s not who we are even as Republicans or Trump supporters,” he said Wednesday. Trump’s rally and his call for supporters to march to the Capitol when Congress was certifying the election was wrong, “and I was very disturbed by that at the time because it gave people false hope that the election would somehow be changed that day.”

Abortion ruling

Smucker has been a consistent opponent of abortion rights across his political career, and for decades has been clear in stating his view that life begins at conception.

On Wednesday’s call, he told constituents he agreed with the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states have a reasonable basis to outlaw abortion entirely, with no exceptions.

“I know there are a lot of different options on this,” Smucker said. “But I think in terms of the constitutionality of the decision, giving it back to the representatives of the people, and the people in every state, is a good decision by the Supreme Court.”

Guns, inflation and the border

Smucker told voters that he voted against a bipartisan package of gun control measures because he believed it infringed on the Second Amendment.

When asked specifically about “red flag” laws, which allow law enforcement to confiscate weapons from individuals with mental health problems when a concerned family member petitions for it, Smucker said some of them work.

But he said he was against legislation that set up a federal red flag law because “it could be too broadly expansive as states implement that.”

Smucker also repeated past public statements critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and immigration.

He has blamed the $1.9 trillion 2021 American Rescue Plan Act for triggering inflation and the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief efforts for dissuading Americans from working.

After a recent trip with other members of Congress to the Mexican border, Smucker alleged to voters on the call that the Biden administration is intentionally botching immigration controls at border crossings in order to allow more people to settle in the U.S.

“It’s disgusting,” Smucker said. “We essentially have an open border.”

Smucker told voters on the call that he doesn’t know why the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to secure the border, but said, “you could maybe try to figure out why it is they want to have open borders.”

Accusation of bias

Smucker’s office has rarely returned calls or emails from LNP | LancasterOnline reporters in the past year or more.

Reath said Smucker’s team would speak to LNP | LancasterOnline again if it treated the congressman more fairly. In an email, he claimed a June 28 LNP | LancasterOnline story, headlined in print as, “Smucker quiet on hearings,” demonstrated the bias. (A digital version of the story featured the headline, “Smucker keeps silent after Jan. 6 hearings show colleagues asked for pardons.”)

That story noted the congressman had not responded to questions about an effort by an Alabama congressman in the last days of the Trump administration to obtain presidential pardons for House members who voted against certifying Electoral College votes submitted by Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Smucker was among those lawmakers, joining 137 other Republicans to vote against certifying Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. He has explained the vote, cast just hours after the January 6 attack, by citing what he called inconsistent voting procedures across counties in the November 2020 election, and legally questionable guidance on Pennsylvania’s new voting law issued by former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the state Supreme Court’s Democratic majority in the weeks ahead of that year’s vote.

Election officials in smaller counties across the state in 2020 did choose not to use various services allowed by the courts, like drop boxes, while more populous ones did.

Smucker did not question the validity of his own overwhelming victory in 2020, nor has he objected to the results of other elections in Pennsylvania since.

Correspondent Rebecca Logan contributed reporting to this story.