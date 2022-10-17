In a short televised debate that aired Monday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker declined to directly answer whether Donald Trump fairly lost the presidency in 2020.

“Well, certainly we have President Biden who’s serving as president, and I can tell you that American people, people in my district, are very unhappy with the policies of this administration,” Smucker said, when asked to answer in one word if Trump lost the 2020 election.

Smucker’s Democratic challenger, Bob Hollister, has painted the race in part as a referendum on American democracy, arguing that Smucker’s vote early on the morning of Jan. 7, 2021, to challenge Pennsylvania’s slate of electors for Joe Biden was effectively a move to disenfranchise the commonwealth’s voters.

Smucker has not alleged widespread fraud or publicly supported any of the conspiracy theories about the election system that have taken root in right-wing grassroots circles, none of which have stood up to scrutiny.

But at the pre-recorded debate, hosted by ABC27 and moderated by reporter Dennis Owens, Smucker said concerns among voters regarding election security remains a major issue.

The Ronks native repeated his position that the Department of State and the state Supreme Court unfairly manage how the state’s election rules are applied at the county level.

DOS officials have issued the guidance in recent years encouraging counties to offer services not included in the state’s election code. That includes dropboxes for voters to turn in their mail-in ballots and to do “ballot curing,” a practice whereby county election officials contact voters to correct a clerical mistake on their mail-in ballot before they’re counted on Election Day.

Those practices are optional, and counties like Lancaster have chosen not to employ them. That inconsistency among Pennsylvania's 67 counties means that voters in different parts of the state are being treated differently, an “unconstitutional” result, according to Smucker.

The issues

The 30-minute debate, with commercial breaks, also delved into energy policy, Social Security, abortion and immigration.

On abortion, inflation and immigration, Smucker attacked Hollister, a former Republican, as joining forces with “radical leftists.” Hollister, who switched his registration from Republican to Democrat after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Captiol, said he believes decisions on abortion care should be left to individuals and their doctors. On immigration, the Democrat said the low birth-rate in the United States will require admitting more immigrants to fill open jobs.

The Biden administration and Democrats in Washington have effectively created “an open border” with Mexico, Smucker said, allowing illicit drugs and human trafficking to proliferate.

The incumbent also argued that Democrats and the Biden administration have “declared war on fossil fuels and jobs in Pennsylvania in the energy industry, with disastrous results,” and that Hollister would be part of that contingent.

“It’s a disaster situation, it did not need to be that way, it could be changed very quickly,” Smucker said of high energy prices. The congressman said the Biden administration or Congress should call energy executives together to help deal with the issue, speed up the permitting process for new oil and gas drilling, and restart the controversial Keystone XL pipeline to deliver energy from Canada to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

When asked about climate change, Smucker said it’s real and “there’s potentially some human impact for that.”

Leading climate scientists around the world have unequivocally found carbon-dioxide emissions from fossil fuel energy produced by humans are the cause of rising temperatures and the increasing severity of storms around the world.

Hollister said the U.S. needs to migrate away from fossil fuels due to climate change and environmental damage, but companies in Pennsylvania should be able to continue extracting natural gas so long as their efforts don’t damage air and water quality.

On Social Security, Smucker said he was against any privatization of the retirement benefit for older adults and favored creating new incentives for employers to provide retirement plans to their workers. He noted Social Security is set to run out of money in the next decade and that if nothing is done, recipients will eventually be left to receive a fraction of their promised benefits

Hollister said he wants to protect the program and one way to improve its solvency would be to raise the cap on its payroll tax. In 2022, any income above $147,000 will not be subject to Social Security taxes, according to the IRS website.

Smucker, a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has been a vocal critic of big-ticket spending plans passed by mostly Democrats, such as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. They are a big driver of inflation, he said.

Top economists agree the flurry of federal government spending in recent years has contributed to inflation in the U.S., but they disagree as to how much. The spike in energy prices this year, market experts note, has much to do with the geopolitical fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent embargo on Russian oil and gas.

In response, Hollister said inflation has hit countries around the world, suggesting the policies from Biden or a Democratic-led Congress are not the culprit.

Forum on Wednesday

Smucker and Hollister are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at a candidate forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Lancaster. Questions will be collected from club members and given to the two candidates in advance. Media organizations have been invited to attend but will not be permitted to ask their own questions of the candidates.

Hollister agreed to a proposed debate organized by the chambers of commerce in Lancaster and York Counties, but Smucker declined the invitation because it was to be moderated by an LNP | LancasterOnline journalist. The news organization, the congressman said, was too biased.