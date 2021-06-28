U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker will be required to pay a $5,000 fine for bypassing security on his way to the House floor last month.

Smucker was fined for bypassing the metal detectors outside the House floor, which were added as an extra security measure following the Jan. 6 attacks on Congress. The House passed a rule in February setting fines for bypassing detectors -- $5,000 for a first offense, and $10,000 for each subsequent offense.

This was Smucker’s first offense. Smucker appealed the fine, but a majority of House Ethics Committee members did not accept it, the committee announced Monday. The 10-member body is evenly split among Republicans and Democrats. If a majority of the body does not accept the appeal, the fine stands.

Smucker’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

According to multiple U.S. Capitol Police reports, on May 19 Smucker skipped the metal detectors “while disregarding clearly stated verbal directions” from officers.

At the time of the incident, Smucker was on his way to the House floor to vote on a bill regarding drugs to treat rare diseases and disorders. Smucker voted in favor of the bill, then returned to security to participate in the screening, according to police reports.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly classified the nature of the Ethics Committee's appeal decision. The 10-member committee, split evenly among Democrats and Republicans, did not accept the appeal. If each member voted along party lines, the decision would still stand.