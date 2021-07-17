U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker raised $114,181 in the second reporting quarter of 2021.

Smucker, first elected to the House in 2016, now has more than $950,000 in cash on hand and $40,000 in his leadership PAC, a sizable war chest that could be used for his 2022 reelection race or donated to other Republicans as the party seeks to regain a majority in the midterm election.

The money raised from April to June includes contributions from approximately 70 individuals -- mostly people living in his district -- and 24 political action committees. Of those PAC contributions, Smucker received $4,500 from companies that had previously pledged to suspend political contributions to members of Congress who objected to the 2020 presidential election results.

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, more than one hundred major corporations vowed to suspend political giving or to halt donations to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the presidential electors from several states won by Joe Biden in November. Smucker was one of 138 House Republicans who voted to object to certifying Pennsylvania’s 20 electors.

Smucker’s second quarter campaign finance report shows he received contributions from four companies that had previously announced they would not support objectors or would halt all political giving. He received:

$1,000 from engineering firm Lockheed Martin

$1,000 from dialysis company DaVita

$1,000 from insurance company Cigna

$1,500 from pharmaceutical company Merck

Smucker also received a $250 individual contribution from AllState’s federal affairs and public policy director, Saat Alety. AllState vowed to stop all political giving after Jan. 6, Quartz reported.

Lockheed Martin explained why it reversed course to restart its political giving in a statement given to Defense News last month: “Following the customary ‘start of a new cycle’ evaluation of our political engagement program, our PAC program will continue to observe long-standing principles of non-partisan political engagement in support of our business interests.”

Cigna, Merck and DaVita did not respond to requests for comment.

Toyota gave $1,000 to Smucker’s campaign in March, after it had also made a similar promise to suspend political giving to election objectors. After being criticized for backtracking on its pledge, the company again vowed on July 8 that it would pause contributions to those who objected to the election results.

Smucker defended his vote against certifying Biden’s win in Pennsylvania, telling LNP | LancasterOnline at the time that Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results was “the only time throughout the [constitutional] process I can speak for my constituents in my district.”

He said Pennsylvania’s presidential election was tainted because the Secretary of State issued guidance to counties that did not conform to state election law, and he said the state Supreme Court inappropriately interfered when it ruled that mail-in ballots could be counted if they arrived at elections offices up to three days after polls closed.

Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes, and two audits of the results found no evidence of widespread fraud. The total number of votes that arrived in the three-day window that Smucker cited was just 10,000 and were not included in the final certified results of the election.

Fundraising for ‘22

Smucker’s largest individual donors for the second quarter include Barry and Barbara Shaw of Elizabethtown, and David and Susan Zook of Gap. Both couples contributed at least $11,600, the maximum amount they can give to a single member of Congress in a two-year election cycle.

“Congressman Smucker continues to be focused on raising the funds necessary to win back the Republican majority in 2022 to stop Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats' socialist policies,” wrote Jenna Geesey, Smucker’s campaign manager, in an email.

Smucker’s contributors have “refused to back down to the radical left and media’s cancel culture” and support the congressman’s efforts to protect free enterprise and personal liberty, Geesey added.

Smucker has not spoken to LNP | LancasterOnline since Jan. 6. On Thursday evening, he spoke at a “town hall-style” meeting in Elizabethtown that was hosted by a chapter of Free PA, a conservative group whose members traffic in a wide range of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and COVID-19 vaccines. Reporters were not allowed in the meeting. Smucker and his staff avoided speaking to a reporter outside the meeting.

For his 2020 reelection, Smucker’s campaign reported spending more than $600,000 over the two-year cycle. His district, which includes all of Lancaster County and the southern part of York County, could change significantly by the time voters go to the polls in November 2022, thanks to the decennial redistricting process. Pennsylvania lost one House seat as a result of the 2020 Census.