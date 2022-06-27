Lancaster County’s congressman has so far stayed mum on the series of hearings held by the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, and he has not addressed an Alabama lawmaker’s effort to secure blanket pardons for members of Congress who objected to two states’ electoral votes.

Rep. Mo Brooks last week released an email he sent to the White House five days after the Jan. 6 attack in which he inquired about obtaining a pardon from former President Donald Trump for representatives and senators who voted against certifying the electoral votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania, both of which were narrowly won by Joe Biden.

If granted, it would have included a pardon for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who joined seven GOP House members from Pennsylvania in voting against Pennsylvania’s slate of electors in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, following the attack on the Capitol.

Smucker was not among the members of Congress who asked White House officials for pardons, according to the Jan. 6 committee’s presentation to date.

Smucker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the effort to secure pardons for Republican members of Congress or his reaction to the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Those hearings have documented how then-President Trump was told numerous times by many White House officials, campaign leaders and allies that fraud did not cause him to lose the election.

The committee also described how one of Smucker’s Pennsylvania colleagues, Rep. Scott Perry, pushed to install an acting attorney general loyal to Trump in the waning days of the administration, with the goal of using the Justice Department’s authority to block states from certifying their results.

Smucker, like many Republican elected officials from Pennsylvania, echoed Trump’s attack on the 2020 vote in the months after the election. The West Lampeter Township Republican joined seven Pennsylvania Republican House members in a statement released the week before Jan. 6, explaining the reasoning for objecting to the state awarding its 20 electoral votes to Biden.

Smucker and the other signers said they objected to legal and administrative guidance the commonwealth’s top elections official gave to counties on how to interpret new voting laws passed in 2019 by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

Recommendations from then-Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in the run-up to the 2020 general election, such as allowing county officials to contact voters before the end of Election Day to correct administrative mistakes they made on their mail-in ballots, were quickly adjudicated in the state courts before Election Day. The issue of late-arriving mail-in ballots – i.e., the state Supreme Court’s order that any mail-in ballot sent by 8 p.m. on Election Day and arriving by three days after could be counted – was ultimately set aside; none of those votes, about 10,000 total, were included in the state’s final certified results, which showed Biden defeating Trump by about 80,000 votes.

The Republicans also objected to the use of drop boxes by counties, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2020 ruled were in the spirit of Act 77’s effort to give voters more ways to vote. Smucker and the other seven Pennsylvania members of Congress said in their Dec. 31, 2020, statement that mail-in ballots collected at some drop boxes, specifically those installed on properties not owned or managed by counties, should have been disqualified because not all counties used them. That violated the Constitution's equal protection clause, they said.

The explanation offered in their letter made no mention of any claims of widespread voter fraud, which former President Donald Trump has continued to peddle to his supporters since the 2020 presidential election, despite a glaring record from the Jan. 6 committee that his top advisers and federal law enforcement officials repeatedly explained to him investigations into the claims, founded largely on internet-based conspiracy theories, turned up no evidence.

In a column Smucker wrote for the York Daily Record in February 2021, he said his concerns about the election did not have to do with claims of fraud, “but rather the unconstitutional measures taken by unelected bureaucrats and partisan justices in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which have caused millions of our state’s voters to question the election.”

Smucker also likened his vote to reject his state’s electors for president to an attempt in 2005 by several Democrats to challenge electors from Ohio, which former President George W. Bush won by more than 118,000 votes.

The losing Democratic nominee, John Kerry, came out against the move.

“Our legal teams on the ground have found no evidence that would change the outcome of the election," Kerry said at the time.

Smucker has not held a public event open to any constituent in years. The last time he appeared at an event open to all was in early December when he attended the Hanukkah lighting ceremony in Lancaster city’s Penn Square. That came after the city’s menorah was damaged in an incident that later turned out to be an accident and not an act of vandalism.

Smucker has appeared at multiple private events in his district this year, and his office has occasionally used telephone town halls where some attendees are allowed to ask questions.