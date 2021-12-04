U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker joined members of the Jewish community and others at Friday’s menorah lighting at Penn Square for the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Smucker and Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace attended the lighting ahead of the Christmas tree lighting later in the evening. In an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline, Smucker said Friday’s menorah lighting was a celebration of the Lancaster community and the Jewish tradition here, after an emotionally turbulent week for local Jews.

“It speaks to the diversity that we have in our community,” he said. “We have people from all backgrounds, all colors, all religions. It’s a great community because of that. It’s the compassion for one another that makes the community a special place.”

Smucker is the latest elected official to join the county’s Jewish community to show support and celebrate the Festival of Lights this week, after the downtown menorah was damaged accidentally – though the cause was not immediately clear. Other officials, including city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, made remarks at Menorah lightings throughout the week.

While the menorah damage was determined to have been unintentional, local Jewish people are still concerned with the rise of hate crimes against their religious group. In 2020, the FBI found that Jews were targeted in nearly 55% of all religious bias crimes during that year.

Most recently, an LNP|LancasterOnline investigation found that white nationalists started a political party at a Lancaster Township barn in September 2020, many of whom advocate for anti-Semitic policies.

Chag Sameach to everyone celebrating Hanukkah! It was great to join the ceremony this evening in downtown Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/9Gshxzk1di — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) December 4, 2021

In his first public comments about the incident, Smucker said this barn meeting was “shocking to know that that occurred here in our community.”

Smucker noted that many of the attendees at the September 2020 barn meeting were not Lancaster County residents, adding “that is certainly not who we are as a community.”

“I see what our people are made of, how they respond to people of other faiths,” he added. “I hope the rabbi and (other Jews) haven’t felt (anti-Semitism) in our community.”

Smucker repeated that he was glad to see the menorah damage was “a result of some over-exuberant love rather than hate,” and repeated his earlier complaint that LNP|LancasterOnline “jumped to conclusions too quickly” about the incident. Police originally said they were conducting a criminal investigation into the potential vandalism, and after reviewing security footage found that it happened after two people went in for a hug and accidentally fell on the structure.

“A lot of people jumped to conclusions too quickly on it,” he said. “I understand the concern, particularly the damaging of a menorah that would obviously raise concern when you see instances across the country that are really, really disturbing.”