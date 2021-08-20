U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker joined calls Friday for an investigation into the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Citing reports that more than 15,000 American citizens were still in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over, Smucker called the Biden administration’s response was “repugnant and show[s] a disastrous lack of leadership,” in a statement released Friday.

“When President Biden finally addressed the nation, he doubled down on his argument to withdraw and blamed others for his failures,” said Smucker, a Republican who represents Lancaster County and the southern York County in the House. “This was unacceptable, we know the Taliban was not living up to their side of the deal. Our Commander in Chief should have adjusted our military plans accordingly, not blindly pursue a doomed promise.”

In his lengthy and condemnatory statement, Smucker also had a message for Biden saying “this is not about why we were there, this is about how you had no plan to leave.”

“The fatally flawed decision of turning the keys over to an Afghan government who was so quickly overcome by the Taliban has resulted in grave danger not only to American lives, but our Afghan allies who helped keep our nation safe against the threat of terrorists,” Smucker added.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania, said earlier this week that the entire 20-year Afghanistan war should be investigated. Casey did not criticize Biden or former President Donald Trump by name, and instead said it was not the time to point fingers for blame on the issue.

Smucker told the York Dispatch in March 2020 that he was skeptical that the Taliban could maintain good-faith negotiations, and “any final agreements must not compromise the United States’ national security and must include strong accountability and oversight measures tied to US troop withdrawal.”

"Ultimately, it is the Afghani people that must chart their own political future and this agreement enables them to do so,” Smucker said at the time.

Not mentioned in any of Smucker’s statements so far was a reference to former President Trump’s original plan to remove all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May.

Smucker encouraged any resident in the 11th Congressional District who needs repatriation assistance or has family in Afghanistan to contact his office at https://smucker.house.gov/contact/email.