U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is scheduled to host a private fundraiser with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday evening in Manheim.

The private event will be hosted at the home of Ron and Hollee Kreider, of Kreider Farms. The third-generation dairy farmers have long supported Republican candidates. In the last two years, the Kreiders collectively have contributed nearly $100,000 to Smucker, the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump’s political campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Tickets to attend the private fundraiser start at $500, or $100 for members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. Attendees can pay $2,900 to attend a reception with the elected officials, or $5,800 to attend the reception and get a photo with the congressmen.

The event is expected to raise more than $700,000 from Lancaster County voters who support Smucker and McCarthy's efforts to take back the majority in 2022, Smucker's campaign manager Jenna Geesey said in an email.

"Our community understands that Republican policies enable our families to achieve their American Dream," Smucker said in a statement. "We also know that the extreme socialist policies being put forth by Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are failing the American people, as evidenced by an influx of illegal immigration, leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan, skyrocketing inflation, poor job growth numbers, abysmal GDP growth and an overall erosion of our personal freedoms – Joe Biden's underwater approval numbers clearly reflect this negative sentiment."

"I am grateful for our community's commitment to retake the majority in 2022 and make Leader Kevin McCarthy the next Speaker of the House," he added.

This year, Smucker was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee, giving him a hand in shaping the country’s tax and trade policies. Several other Pennsylvania representatives are on the committee, and GOP Sen. Pat Toomey sits on the Senate’s equivalent panel, the Finance Committee.

Smucker also stepped up in the National Republican Congressional Committee leadership for the 2022 election as the business outreach vice chair.

So far in his tenure on Ways and Means, Smucker has worked with Republicans to try to defeat the Democratic majority’s attempts to increase taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, and against increases in government spending, namely policies included in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

As part of this advocacy, he has tried amending Democratic bills marked up by the committee. For example, he tried to amend a paid leave bill last month to require workers be employed for 30 days and have an earning history in at least four of the last five quarters to qualify for paid family leave, among others.

Smucker, a West Lampeter Township resident, is in his third term in Congress representing Lancaster County and the southern part of York County.

Smucker’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request from a LNP|LancasterOnline reporter to attend the fundraiser. Messages left with the Kreiders were not immediately returned.

McCarthy and Smucker both voted to reject Pennsylvania’s presidential electors earlier this year.

Republicans need to pick up fewer than a dozen seats in the 2022 midterm elections to regain a House majority. Though Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in last year’s election, the GOP picked up seats in the House. Reapportionment of seats due to the 2020 census stands to give the party an even stronger edge in next year’s elections, though Pennsylvania is losing one House seat. Lawmakers in Harrisburg are currently working on a new congressional map that could result in significant changes to the area covered by Smucker’s district.