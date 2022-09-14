Lancaster County voters will get a chance to see U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his Democratic challenger discuss issues in a televised forum scheduled for broadcast on Oct. 17.

ABC27 (WHTM) in Harrisburg announced Wednesday that Smucker and former Elanco schools superintendent Bob Hollister will answer questions from reporter Dennis Owens.

The forum is not being recorded in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and be posted to the station's website, abc27.com.

Smucker recently declined an invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline and the chambers of commerce in Lancaster and York Counties, claiming LNP was biased against him. Smucker also declined to debate his opponent in 2020, and limits his interactions with voters to invite-only forums or public events to which journalists are rarely invited.

In declining the invitation from the county business groups and LNP, Smucker said LNP would be welcome to cover the forum hosted by ABC27. When an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter contacted the station Wednesday to inquire about attending the taping, News Director Leisha Beard said no outside press were invited.

A Smucker campaign spokesperson said she would check on this issue but did not get back in touch on Wednesday with an answer about whether LNP would be permitted to attend.

Smucker is expected to win a fourth term easily in the reliably conservative 11th District, which includes all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County. In the Nov. 2020 election, Smucker got more than 60% of the vote and netted 7,000 more votes than former President Donald Trump.

ABC27 is hosting a similar forum with U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and his Democratic challenger, Shamaine Daniels. It will be broadcast at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Senate debate

Pennsylvania voters may get a chance to see a single debate in the closely watched U.S. Senate race just two weeks before Election Day.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign announced Wednesday that he agreed to debate GOP opponent Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25. The debate would be broadcast on Nexstar-owned TV stations across the commonwealth, including ABC27 in Harrisburg. A time for the broadcast was not included in the announcement.

According to the Oz campaign, the debate host agreed to provide a closed-captioning system to assist Fetterman in understanding questions. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on May 13 in Lancaster, has admitted that he continues to experience lingering effects. He said he can have difficulty understanding what people are saying to him and that he struggles, at times, to summon the right word when he’s speaking. He has said he expects a full recovery.

Oz blasted Fetterman for weeks over the Democrat’s unwillingness to agree to in-person debates. Shortly after Fetterman’s campaign announced the Oct. 25 commitment, Oz’s campaign responded with additional conditions, including having the debate host inform viewers that Fetterman would be using a closed-captioning system and that Fetterman not be given any questions in advance. Fetterman’s campaign later said those conditions are acceptable.

But Oz also asked that the debate be 90 minutes long instead of 60 minutes, arguing that the closed-captioning transcription will create delays. Fetterman’s campaign responded without a commitment, describing Oz’s demands as “moving the goal posts” on a debate format Oz had already agreed to and insisting that the debate would be 60 minutes long per Nexstar’s original terms.

Polls show Fetterman leading Oz in the race to succeed GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, who announced last year that he is not running for a third term.

Control of the U.S. Senate could come down to Pennsylvania, as Democrats fight to hold onto their 50-50 edge in the chamber, which is secured only by Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.