U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said the new Republican majority in the House should prioritize blocking large spending bills to help throttle inflation and launch oversight investigations into several federal agencies while examining international business deals involving President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Step one, though, is “to stop printing money” and to curb policies that have left the country $31 trillion in debt, the Republican lawmaker from West Lampeter Township said.

“That’s what the American people are telling us they want,” Smucker said.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday, Lancaster County’s representative in Congress made it clear that Republican lawmakers will use their new majority to aggressively press the Biden administration to curtail spending, boost energy independence and launch new probes.

Smucker will play a role in one key investigation — into the leak of federal tax return information earlier this year.

“It’s absolutely illegal,” said Smucker, who will begin his fourth term representing the 11th Congressional District next year after winning reelection on Nov. 8. “It’s clearly for political purposes. If they can do it to them, they can do it to anyone.”

The House Ways and Means Committee, on which Smucker serves, will investigate how the leak occurred at the Internal Revenue Service and what the agency found in its own probe.

The nonprofit news organization ProPublica reported on the leaked information in June. It disclosed that well-known billionaires including Wall Street guru Warren Buffet, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid little or no federal income taxes. Democrats seized upon the report to renew calls for levying higher taxes on the wealthy.

Republican leaders have announced their intention to launch other investigations cited by Smucker. Among them, Smucker said, is a close examination to see if “any crime, corruption or perception of corruption” exists in Hunter Biden’s business transactions and whether the president was involved.

“Accountability is absolutely a function of government,” Smucker said. “It’s what the American people expect.”

Smucker’s colleagues in the House are taking a hard line on that investigation. The Republican lawmaker expected to chair the House Over-sight and Reform Committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said last week: “I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where our focus will be in the next Congress.”

Hunter Biden’s taxes and foreign business work with a Ukrainian energy company are already under federal investigation. The president has said he never spoke to his son about his foreign business, and the White House Counsel’s Office last week called Republican allegations “politically motivated attacks” regurgitated from the past.

More investigations

Smucker said the House investigations should also examine the Biden administration’s policies on immigration, the military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the origins of COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic, and what he called the weaponization of the FBI for political purposes. Whistleblower accounts have described an agency “rotted at its core.”

Committees conducting investigations will have subpoena power.

On energy, Smucker said making the United States energy-independent will require the use of existing resources.

“Our very living is dependent on fossil fuels as a source of energy and over time. New types of energy will be developed, but you just cannot ignore the effect that will have on quality of life,” Smucker said. “If you move away from fossil fuels too fast, you can affect the geopolitical problems we’re seeing right now.”

Pennsylvania has enormous natural gas resources, one of the largest reserves in the world, Smucker said.

“We should be tapping into that more, along with other energy resources in the country, instead of begging,” said Smucker, an apparent reference to Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia before the midterm elections to open petroleum reserves.

The Green New Deal, proposals to combat climate change by moving entirely to clean energy by 2030, won’t succeed under House Republicans, Smucker said.

“The Green New Deal, as you’ve seen it, is done,” he said.

Budget, Ways and Means

Smucker also revealed he may be running for chairmanship of the House Budget Committee, a powerful fiscal panel in Congress. But whether there is even an opening depends on the current chairman, Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, winning the Ways and Means chairmanship.

Only then would there be an opening for Smucker to run for Budget chairman.

The Budget and Ways and Means committees are “in my wheelhouse, in terms of my background, experience and skill set,” Smucker said.

While in the state Senate, Smucker served on the Appropriations Committee, which helps write the state budget, and focused on education spending as a member of the Education Committee. His background in the private sector was running a construction company.

“And those are the committees where I best serve the people I represent and the (Republican) conference and helping to advance policy,” Smucker said