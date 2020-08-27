U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker visited the White House for President Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

Smucker, who was also elected as a delegate for the 11th Congressional District, has remained dedicated ally to Trump, traveling with the president on several occasions since his 2016 election.

“In the 11th Congressional District, we’re proud to stand for President Trump’s pro-job, pro-family, pro-small business agenda,” Smucker said in a video on his campaign YouTube page. “We know the path to victory runs through Pennsylvania, and we here are ready to send [former Vice President] Joe Biden back to his basement.”

Smucker announced he’ll travel with his wife to the White House in a campaign email. He will join Trump on the South Lawn of the White House for his speech, along with other attendees, Smucker's campaign manager Jenna Geesey said in an email. A fireworks show will follow the event.

He will also split all of his campaign contributions 50/50 with the Trump campaign, as he’s done on numerous occasions since the impeachment proceedings began against Trump last year. Smucker is up for re-election this year, and is being challenged by Democrat and high school field hockey coach Sarah Hammond.

As a delegate for the convention, Smucker would have traveled to the convention in North Carolina or Florida, prior to its cancellation of most in-person events for delegates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he and most of their delegates have been forced to sign over proxy votes to a handful of state delegates and watch the convention from their homes.

Smucker said the Republican National Convention message has been very different than that of the Democratic one from last week. He added that it is clear that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D., Vermont) and his “socialist cronies” have influence over the Democratic party and that if Biden were elected, he would use tax dollars to fund U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., New York)’s “pet projects.”

Although Smucker and the rest of the Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation have continuously supported Trump, several hundred members of former President George W. Bush, and campaign alumni from U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and the late Sen. John McCain have endorsed Biden. Former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood, a Republican who represented the Bucks County region from 1993 through 2005, also endorsed Biden Thursday.

In a press call with the Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson said these endorsements are "very disappointing" and trying to "gain relevancy."

"I totally respect the public service of these individuals, but quite frankly, they are out of touch with American families," Thompson said.