The two candidates running for the 11th Congressional District present a study in contrasts.

Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker, running for a third term, is in many ways the quintessential southcentral Pennsylvania politician. Before winning his seat in 2016, the 56-year-old incumbent was a state senator; before that, a drywall business owner.

His opponent, Sarah Hammond, hails from the other side of the Susquehanna River, where she is a field hockey coach in the York County town of Hanover. She likens herself to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest member of Congress, an outspoken progressive and a leading proponent of the “Green New Deal.”

The 11th District was redrawn in 2018 and includes the entirety of Lancaster County and the southern part of York County. Smucker won that year’s race against Democrat Jess King by 18 percentage points, despite record-breaking fundraising and grassroots outreach efforts by the King campaign.

The Cook Political Report rates the district a solid Republican seat, with a plus-14 partisan voting index.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Hammond is focusing on liberal policies, such as universal health care, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and tackling climate change.

“I’m an underdog in this county, and I understand that,” Hammond said, adding she believes people in the district share the same struggles, such as paying for health care and other basic needs.

Prior to getting involved in politics, Hammond was a factory worker for two years. She also ran unsuccessfully in a 2019 special election for the 33rd Senatorial District in York, which Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano won.

Hammond said the factory job took a toll on her body, which in turn informed her push to uncouple health insurance from employment and create a universal health care system. Under such a system, she said she believes it would not initially be feasible to get rid of private insurance, but that would be a long-term goal.

During his second term in Congress, as part of the House Committee on Education and Labor, Smucker focused much of his time on workforce development and higher education. Additionally, he said he is most proud of passing legislation to designate Lancaster and York counties as part of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area. Another bill he introduced and that later became law provides additional mental health resources to active duty military and veterans.

Smucker has remained a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, despite criticism of his administration’s handling of the coronavirus response and during the impeachment process. He supported Trump’s positions on legislation 95% of the time, according to a FiveThirtyEight congressional tracker.

Smucker said the president’s priorities are the same as his own: less government intrusion in taxpayers’ lives, tax reform and saving jobs from moving overseas.

“Those coincided with the president’s agenda,” Smucker said. “I’ve gotten to know the president. I see how much he cares about the country, how much he cares and is willing to fight for America and American workers and businesses.”

In early October, Congress halted negotiations for an additional stimulus package to address the continuing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammond said she believes the Senate should pass the House Democrats’ proposal, which is a $2.2 trillion package to provide states and businesses additional dollars, reinstate the $600 unemployment benefit and add another round of $1,200 stimulus payments to every taxpayer and more. Smucker voted against this legislation and said he believes the Paycheck Protection Program should be renewed to help businesses and that Congress should remove regulations that restricted how funds in the first coronavirus stimulus package can be used, a step he said would allow states to use the money to fill revenue holes.

Smucker said he believes the path to recovery is to through cutting taxes and minimizing government overreach. He said he experienced the “American Dream” as he grew up in a family of 12 siblings, paid his way through private high school then started his own drywall business.

“I support a free enterprise system that empowers people, which is quite a contrast, not only to my opponent, [as] we literally in Congress have elected members of Congress who call themselves socialists,” Smucker said. “I think it would just be a terrible mistake.”

Hammond claims this characterization of her as a socialist is a way to fearmonger to Smucker’s base.

“Lloyd Smucker has a history of calling anyone and anything he disagrees with a socialist,” Hammond said. Though she’s “not one for labels,” Hammond insisted she is not a socialist.

“In the same right he could call me a socialist, I could call him a fascist,” Hammond added. “I just want to have a representative who says what they mean and then votes that way.”

Smucker’s characterization of her has been “detrimental” to her and her staff, Hammond said. She said she and her campaign have received hate mail comparing her to Adolf Hitler or telling her to leave the country.