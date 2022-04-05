Pennsylvania’s 18 members of the U.S. House secured nearly $140 million for projects in their districts under the $1.5 trillion spending bill enacted last month. But none of that money is headed to Lancaster County or the southern portion of York County represented by Republican Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker did not submit any “earmark” requests for projects in the 11th District, according to the House Committee on Appropriations. Just two other Pennsylvania House members – Republicans Scott Perry and Fred Keller – also passed on submitting earmarks, according to a New York Times analysis.

Smucker also voted against the domestic spending bill, decrying what he labeled “reckless spending”, but voted separately in favor of the defense spending proposal, which included $13 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 15 was the first spending legislation passed by Congress in a decade in which individual lawmakers were allowed to put their fingers on the scale and steer funds to specific projects in their districts.

GOP Rep. Dan Meuser, whose 9th District lies just to the north in Lebanon and Berks counties, obtained $14 million for projects, according to the New York Times analysis, ranging from local infrastructure upgrades to improvements to higher education facilities, according to his website.

Another Pennsylvania Republican, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, secured $10.2 million for the 14th District, which covers the southwest corner of the state. Together, six of the state’s nine Republican lawmakers secured nearly $57 million for projects in their districts.

Smucker’s office did not return a request for comment on his vote.

But the three-term lawmaker has been a consistent voice against spending bills put forward by Democrats under President Biden.

“We far too often do these massive omnibus bills that I think are fiscally irresponsible,” Smucker said on WDAC Radio in mid-March. “We must address this broken budgeting process, including the repeated use of continuing resolutions and these omnibuses to fund our government operations.”

Since Smucker first took office in 2017, Congress has passed 22 continuing resolutions to keep the government funded, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which tracks federal spending. In his first term, when Republicans held a majority in the House, Smucker voted for continuing resolutions six times.

A controversial practice

Earmarking is not without its detractors, who claim party leaders can use them as leverage to secure lawmakers’ support for other legislation. Supporters, however, say earmarks facilitate more bipartisanship and make lawmakers more invested in their work.

“I think many political scientists see earmarking, or ‘pork barrel’ spending, as helpful to the legislative process,” said Fletcher McClellan, a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. “There are programs that seem to be pretty worthless, but on the other hand, I think one man's pork barrel project is another person's necessity.”

With new rules requiring members to post their funding requests online and certify they have no financial interest in their district’s projects, as well as a mandate requiring money to go to local and state governments or non-profits, Congress is looking to avoid repeating infamous corruption scandals of the late 2000s that tainted the practice.

In March, Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat, obtained the highest dollar amount in earmarks for the 8th District, which includes all or parts of five counties in northeastern Pennsylvania. The $19.6 million he secured included funding for projects to combat gun violence and improve fire and police services.

Another Pennsylvania Democrat, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, secured $6.2 million for the 6th District, which includes neighboring Chester County. Projects her earmarks will support include building electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure improvements.

The New York Times anaylsis of earmarks attributed $60.5 million to Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, though it noted that some portion of that amount was requested in conjunction with House lawmakers. The newspaper said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, did not seek any earmarks.