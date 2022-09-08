U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has declined to participate in a pair of proposed debates to be hosted by two regional business associations, citing the involvement of LNP | LancasterOnline in organizing the events.

In an email last week to LNP | LancasterOnline’s executive editor, Tom Murse, Smucker said he would not accept the invitation because his campaign was working with his Democratic challenger, Bob Hollister, to schedule a debate with a news organization “with broader reach and less bias.”

The two proposed debates were to be hosted by the Lancaster Chamber and the York County Economic Alliance on Oct. 6 and 13, with one event in each county. LNP | LancasterOnline and the York Daily Record planned to stream the debates on Facebook and post the videos to their news websites.

The initial invitation proposed that Brad Bumsted, a longtime political journalist for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review and now LNP's Harrisburg publication, The Caucus, serve as moderator. Smucker recently sat with Bumsted for an interview on the congressman's views about the state of the economy and inflation.

"Citizens of the 11th Congressional District expect and deserve opportunities to witness, in person, the candidates who are seeking their votes advocate for, and defend, their positions on matters of great importance,” Murse said Thursday. “I hope Congressman Smucker reconsiders."

The invitation from the organizations is dated Aug. 11, and asked the candidates to respond by Aug. 26. Smucker responded to a follow-up email inquiry from Murse on Sept. 2.

Jenna Geesey, a spokesperson for Smucker’s campaign, said in an email Thursday “a televised debate has been scheduled with ABC27, which has extensive experience in hosting debates on federal issues and has a larger audience reach than LNP.”

The Lancaster Chamber and York County Economic Alliance will be invited to give input in the debate questioning and LNP | LancasterOnline “will have the opportunity to cover this debate, and details are forthcoming.”

Leaders at the York Daily Record and York County Economic Alliance did not return requests for comment. The Lancaster Chamber’s president and CEO, Heather Valudes, declined to comment.

On Thursday, Leisha Beard, news director at ABC27 (WHTM), said the Harrisburg-based station is planning a broadcast with the candidates that would be announced as early as today (Friday). She said neither campaign accused the news station of bias.

Geesey said Thursday that Smucker’s office had been in contact with journalists at LNP | LancasterOnline multiple times about its “blatant bias.”

Also, Geesey said, “We believe a majority of the district (per LNP declining subscriptions) no longer finds LNP to be a credible news source. Likewise, we do not find LNP to be a credible debate host.”

Hollister said Thursday he responded almost immediately to the invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline and the three other organizations, saying he would participate in the two debates.

He called Smucker’s rejection “appalling,” and that “to not take advantage of an opportunity to present your positions and present yourself, I think, is unfortunate,” Hollister said. “And that's why I was excited to do that, I think the voters need to know as much as they can and not have that be restricted in any way.”

The Democratic candidate also disagreed with Smucker’s labeling of LNP | LancasterOnline as biased.

Going back to his previous role as superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District, Hollister said LNP | LancasterOnline has covered him for more than a decade.

“Just because I didn't like everything that was reported, that does not mean it was inaccurate,” Hollister said. “I think facts are facts and if you don't like the facts then I guess you don't like the source reporting them.”

The LNP | LancasterOnline team of journalists strives to report information objectively, accurately and honestly, without bias or distortion, Murse said Thursday. “They routinely seek comment from the people about whom they report, including the congressman."

A GOP pattern

Smucker is the second Republican candidate this election year to accuse LNP | LancasterOnline of bias in declining a debate invitation from the newspaper.

In August, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano declined to participate in a debate it organized with his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“There’s no way that those guys could be fair,” Mastriano said on a Harrisburg radio show. “And that they have the audacity, or stupidity for that matter, to think that they could honestly host a debate and that I’d be dumb enough to agree to go with such left-wing hacks that are so blind that it’s a cognitive bias — they don’t even realize how bad it is, I guess.”

A spokesperson for Smucker leveled a similar accusation of bias in July, when LNP | LancasterOnline contacted Smucker’s congressional office about an invite-only conference call Smucker hosted for constituents. In that call, Smucker expounded on the issues of the day, from the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to gun safety legislation and the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

The invite-only phone call was a rare opportunity for voters to ask Smucker pointed questions about his performance representing the 11th District, which covers most of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County.

In the past year or more, Smucker’s office has rarely returned calls or emails from LNP | LancasterOnline reporters. His appearances in the district have largely been at private events . Of the public ones, his attendance was typically unadvertised to regional media in advance.

LNP | LancasterOnline's editorial board – made up of community members, two staff editors and operates separately from the organization’s newsroom – has produced numerous critical editorials of Smucker. That includes a call for his resignation after he voted to object to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors for the 2020 presidential election.