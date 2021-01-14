Lancaster County’s member of Congress will join one of the House of Representatives’ most influential committees where he will have a hand in shaping the nation’s tax and trade policies.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, of West Lampeter, said Thursday that House Republican leaders had appointed him to the Ways and Means committee.

Smucker will join several of his Pennsylvania congressional colleagues, including Erie-area Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and Philadelphia Democratic Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey sits on the Senate’s equivalent panel, the Finance Committee.

Though House Republicans are in the minority, the fact that Democrats hold the chamber by such a narrow margin means lawmakers like Smucker will likely have more opportunities to shape legislation.

Elected in November to his third term, Smucker, 56, most recently served on the House Education and Labor Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, focusing much of his work on workforce development and transparency in higher education.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means committee, said Smucker’s successful drywall business in Lancaster gives him “valuable Main Street experience” that will help House Republicans advocate for their top priorities.

In a statement, Smucker said he will use his new position on the committee to advocate for the 11th Congressional District’s farmers in future trade policy agreements, and “continue to champion free and fair trade.”

“As a small business owner, I know first-hand how taxation and government regulation impacts the nearly 13,000 small businesses in Lancaster and York counties,” Smucker said. “I will work to advocate for a tax code that allows small businesses to thrive, creating new family-sustaining jobs and opportunities across our nation.”

Ways and Means is the House’s main tax-writing committee, which is likely to handle much of President-Elect Joe Biden’s ambitious campaign promises. For example, Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% and increase the tax rate to 21% on intangible assets held by foreign businesses with U.S. affiliates, the International Tax Review reported.

Additionally, this committee will deal with much of the revenue-raising COVID-19 recovery initiatives Biden hopes to enact.