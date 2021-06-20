U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker says he’s angry about a recent investigative news project detailing how the wealthiest Americans paid very little in federal income taxes, even as the value of their fortunes grew substantially.

The West Lampeter Township Republican wasn’t making the case for fixing a tax system that allows rich people to largely avoid income taxes — a key finding of the news report. Instead, Smucker said he was angry that private tax filings in the custody of the Internal Revenue Service were leaked to a news organization.

“I find it astonishing that [ProPublica was] able to post apparently thousands of tax returns and it will have … a devastating impact on taxpayers, that the IRS is incapable of keeping that personal information confidential,” Smucker said during a June 10 Ways and Means Committee hearing. “I think it’s absolutely terrible.”

ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative reporting outlet based in New York, published stories earlier this month based on a trove of tax filings from the 25 richest Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet.

I asked the @IRSnews about the criminal penalties for the egregious and politically motivated leak of stolen taxpayer information and what they intend to do about it. Leaking taxpayer information is a crime. This cannot continue to happen time and time again. My questions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X5PbDBuAtS — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) June 11, 2021

The ProPublica analysis of these documents found the 25 billionaires saw their wealth rise a combined $401 billion from 2014 to 2018. Yet over those five tax years, they paid a collective $13.6 billion in federal income taxes — or a “true” tax rate of only 3.4%.

These rich Americans benefited from U.S. tax laws that do not tax the value of capital assets like stocks or property until they are sold. And when sold, the owners pay a capital gains tax that, at its highest (20%), is still lower than the income tax rate applied to many middle-class filers.

The news organization found that the taxes the 25 wealthiest individuals paid on their reported incomes was, on average, just over 15%. According to ProPublica, that rate of taxation is lower than what “a single worker making $45,000 a year might pay if you include Medicare and Social Security taxes.”

Privacy vs. Fairness

Smucker, who has a hand in shaping the nation’s tax policies as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, alleged that the leak of the tax information to ProPublica was politically motivated.

“It looks political at this time, when this information is being used to advance the Democrats’ narrative that the wealthy just don’t pay enough of their taxes,” Smucker said during the June 10 hearing. “It certainly looks like it’s not only illegal, but it’s also politically timed to the debate.”

Additionally, Smucker argued that the nation’s wealthiest people pay a much greater share of the total income taxes collected, with 87% of federal tax revenue coming from the top 20% of income earners in 2017, while the bottom 40% of income earners pay nothing in federal taxes.

Smucker, first elected to the U.S. House in 2016, supported former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which largely benefited the nation’s top 20% of income earners and cut the corporate tax rate by 40%, according to the Tax Policy Center. While its proponents argued the tax cuts would foster greater business investment in workers and production, an analysis by the Congressional Research Service found that most Americans saw wage increases that lagged the overall growth in the economy.

At a June 17 hearing with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about President Joe Biden’s budget proposal, Smucker again brought up his anger at the IRS leak, calling it “appalling.”

He also asked Yellen whether she supports a so-called wealth tax. Yellen said the Biden administration supports taxing high-income individuals at a higher rate and rewriting the law so those individuals could not hold the assets until death.

ProPublica’s analysis of the most wealthy's tax returns did not find evidence that any of them were breaking the law.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Virginia, said while protecting taxpayer privacy is crucial, there is also a necessity for lawmakers to make sure they are giving taxpayers an even playing field.

“Where’s the balance between the unintended illegal leak of data of the handful of very rich people — equally divided between Democrat and Republican — and the importance of keeping people from cheating?” Beyer, who is also a Ways and Means committee member, asked during the June 10 hearing. “Is our priority to protect these traitors to our country, who refuse to pay their fair share for the price of freedom, who cheat all those honest taxpayers who are out there?”

Smucker’s personal income far outpaces that of the average household income in Pennsylvania. He continues to hold a 40% stake in water filtration company H20 to Go, which earned him between $100,000 and $1 million in annual income, according to his 2020 financial disclosure. Adding up his state pension, H20 to Go salary and congressional salary, Smucker makes at least $300,000 per year and potentially much more.

Smucker’s office did not respond to a request for comment.