The Rotary Club of Lancaster announced Wednesday it will hold a forum for the candidates running to represent Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, which covers all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County.

Both the incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, and his Democratic challenger, Bob Hollister, are set to appear together, Rotary Club President Russ Harlan confirmed Wednesday.

Hollister confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that he had accepted Rotary’s invitation. A Smucker campaign spokesperson also confirmed Smucker’s participation.

The Oct. 19 event at the Farm and Home Center is open to Rotary Club members and their guests. Media outlets will be allowed to attend the event, according to Harlan.

The questions posed to the two candidates will be based on ones submitted by Rotary Club members, Harlan said. The format will resemble a traditional debate. Candidates will have time to answer the same question, and the first candidate to answer a question will have a chance to rebut their opponent after his answer, according to Harlan.

The Rotary Club will also provide the questions to both candidates one week ahead of time, Harlan said.

The forum marks a rare occasion that Smucker will appear in the same room as his opponent.

Smucker last participated in a debate in 2018, when he faced off against Democrat Jess King. Smucker declined to participate in debates against his Democratic opponent in 2020.

The Rotary Club last held a candidate forum for Lancaster County’s congressional race in 2016.

Last month, Smucker declined to participate in a debate hosted by the Lancaster Chamber and the York County Economic Alliance because the planned moderator is an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter. Smucker and his staff have accused the local news outlet of bias, though not offered any specific examples.

On Wednesday, Harlan told LNP | LancasterOnline the club wants to create a friendly environment for both candidates to answer pointed questions without an overtly hostile crowd.

“We have the opportunity to lead in that capacity and try to get some of the diatribe out of the political environment,” Harlan said.

Smucker won reelection in 2020 handily, defeating Sarah Hammond by 100,000 votes out of 383,000 cast. The redistricting process concluded earlier this year resulted in little change to the 11th District’s borders, even as Pennsylvania overall lost a seat in the U.S. House.