In all, 13 of the county’s 19 magisterial district court seats were up for reelection; and seven had contested primaries.

Incumbent judges who did not face primary challengers and can expect reelection in the fall are Jodie Richardson, Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle, Brian Chudzik, Joshua Keller, B. Denise Commins and Jonathan Heisse.

District judges handle traffic cases, minor criminal cases and small civil claims involving no more than $12,000, which includes landlord-tenant disputes. District judges also preside over preliminary hearings for criminal cases and set bail.

District judges serve six-year terms and, like all judicial officers, are state employees. Their salaries are set by state law and are adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living changes. In 2023, they are paid a salary of $106,254.

District judges do not have to be lawyers. However, a candidate who is not a lawyer must pass a month-long training and certification process by the Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary Education Board before being allowed to take office. Once elected, the candidate must complete an initial practicum, then 32 hours of continuing education each year thereafter.

Here’s how the primary races shook out:

DISTRICT 02-1-02 — MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

In Manheim Township, endorsed Republican Christine Wilson, a county assistant district attorney, won a spot on the Republican ticket in the fall and will face assistant county public defender Courtney Monson, the endorsed Democrat.

They were the top vote-getters on their party’s ticket, handily beating Manheim Township School District teacher Lance Wagner and Nathan Rybner, chief financial officer of Bugworth Assets.

Wilson and Monson are seeking the seat held by David Miller since January 1993.

“I’m happy to have the confidence of the voters to be the Republican nominee for the general election,” said Wilson, a Manheim Township graduate. “I want to thank my opponents for a race well-run. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the residents of Manheim Township as their next magisterial district judge and look forward to earning their vote.”

Monson has been a public defender since 2015 and previously served as a law clerk to retired county judge Howard Knisely.

"I am so honored and fortified by the support of our community and I especially want to thank all the volunteers who were out working the polls and greeting voters. I look forward to November,” said Monson, also a Township graduate.

DISTRICT 02-2-02 — NORTHWEST LANCASTER CITY

In Lancaster city’s northwest quadrant, endorsed Democrat John Bender defeated Karl Salisbury for a spot on the fall Democratic ticket.

He will face Salisbury, who cross-filed and will appear on the Republican ballot in the fall. Bender is a county public defender and Salisbury is a special education teacher and constable.

Bender thanked the "support of our incredible volunteers and the voters of District 02-2-02" for paving his way to be the Democratic candidate in the general election.

Bender said he is "looking forward to the fall and continuing to fulfill my promise to listen to his neighbors on every street, in every ward in the district."

They are seeking the seat held by Bruce Roth, who decided to retire after three terms.

DISTRICT 02-3-03 — WILLOW STREET AREA

Incumbent William E. Benner, the endorsed Republican candidate, ran unopposed for a spot on the Republican ticket.

John Maina, the endorsed Democrat, defeated Benner on the Democratic ballot and will appear on his party’s ticket in the fall.

DISTRICT 02-2-08 — LITITZ AREA

Manheim Borough Police Chief Joseph Stauffer, the endorsed Republican, ran unopposed on the GOP ballot. In the general election, Stauffer will face endorsed Democrat Derrick Hill Sr., who bested Stauffer on the Democratic ballot. Hill owns a transport company and did not cross-file.

"While I didn’t win the overall Democratic vote, I was overwhelmed to see the number of Democratic and Republican voters that put their faith into me to lead with integrity and fairness," Stauffer said. "As the Republican candidate, I'm hopeful that these voters will continue to support me through the November election."

DISTRICT 02-3-01 — MOUNT JOY AREA

Michael Hess, an attorney who represents the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and who has the Republican Party’s endorsement, won the spot on that party’s ticket.

He will face endorsed Democratic candidate Dominic Castaldi, a Mount Joy Borough council member and appliance salesman, in the fall for the seat held by Scott Albert, who retired last year.

DISTRICT 02-3-04 — SOUTHERN END

In the southern end of the county, Bill Mankin, who was endorsed by Solanco Democrats defeated Republican-endorsed Richard Allen Buck, for a spot on the GOP ticket in the fall.

Mankin will face Melissa Anderson.

Mankin, who left work as a police officer in the Quarryville department about a decade ago after 22 years in full- and part-time capacities, is making his second bid. He lost to incumbent Stuart Mylin in the primary six and 12 years ago. Mylin held the seat for 30 years.

Melissa Anderson, 55, had been a court stenographer in Berks County, but had to resign to run for district judge.

Buck, a West Lampeter Township police officer, offered his congratulations to Mankin and Anderson on their wins.