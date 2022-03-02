Sheriff deputies and clerical staff across county government will receive retention bonuses and hourly wage increases as a result of seven months of negotiations between their union and county leaders.

The Lancaster County commissioners approved a new round of sign-on and retention bonuses and a two-year contract with the union that represents court-related clerical staff and sheriff deputies at its meeting on Wednesday. This is the third time in recent months the commissioners have approved bonuses and pay raises to help address the county’s more than 300 job openings.

Sheriff deputies, who are tasked with keeping county government buildings like the courthouse safe, will get a $2.25 wage increase, raising the starting pay to $20.51. All deputies will receive another wage increase of $1.75 per hour in 2023, setting new deputies up to receive a starting wage of $22.26 next year.

In addition to the hourly wage increases, sheriff deputies will be eligible for retention bonuses of up to $12,500. New employees hired this year will be eligible for a $7,500 sign-on bonus, set to be paid in three installments in March, July and January 2023. Sheriff deputies who have been employed by the county for five years or less are eligible for a $7,500 retention bonus, those with five to 10 years are eligible for $10,000, and those with 10 or more years and lieutenants can get the maximum retention bonus of $12,500.

The county will use approximately $600,000 of its $108 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the retention and sign-on bonuses, like it has for its bonuses for prison and Children & Youth staff.

“Public safety positions like the prison, sheriff deputies are among the most critical the county has, and they’re among the most difficult right now to fill for multiple reasons,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said during Tuesday’s work session, adding that he supported giving these employees raises and retention bonuses.

The sheriff’s office struggled to retain employees prior to the pandemic; these hiring issues have been emphasized by the national worker shortage the country is experiencing today.

Staffing shortages in the sheriff’s office, clerk of courts and across magisterial district courts were the subject of a letter President Judge David Ashworth sent to the county commissioners in November, warning that court security and operations were at risk. This led to a public political feud between Ashworth and the GOP commissioners, in which both parties criticized the other for “playing politics” with the safety and security of county government.

Clerical staff across several offices will get a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, or a 4.75% wage increase – whichever is greater – due to an agreement signed by the county commissioners on Wednesday. As part of the approved two-year contract, clerical staff will get another 4.5% increase next year, said Larry George, the county’s chief clerk, during Tuesday’s meeting.

Sheriff Chris Leppler thanked the commissioners and county staff at their weekly voting meeting on Wednesday for reaching an agreement with the sheriff deputies and clerical staff union, the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1310.

“You only need to turn on the TV these days to see it’s a challenging time for law enforcement,” Leppler said.