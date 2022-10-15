About half of the money raised by Democrat Josh Shapiro for his gubernatorial campaign came from donors in other states, a sign of the increased nationalization of campaigns, Shapiro’s growing stature in Democratic circles, and perhaps his long-term aspirations, which some say may include a bid for the White House.

His opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County state senator, raised far less than Shapiro, but 9 of his top 10 contributions came from Pennsylvanians.

His single largest donation, however, was from out of state – $1 million from Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, a billionaire couple from Lake Forest, Illinois. Their single contribution accounted for more than a fifth of the total raised by Mastriano across the campaign. Uihlein, an heir to the Schlitz beer fortune and owner of a major producer of boxes and other shipping and packaging supplies, is a big Trump donor and supporter of conservative causes.

Shapiro’s top donations include $2 million from Jennifer Duda of Menlo Park, California, a pediatric oncologist married to Ken Duda, founder of the software company Arista; $1 million from William Harris Jr., of Miami Beach, Florida, the former CEO of PayPal and Intuit; $1 million from Karla Jurvetson, of Los Altos Hills, California, a physician and Democratic activist; and $550,000 from Reid Hoffman, of Menlo Park, co-founder of the jobs networking site LinkedIn.

Among Shapiro’s six-figure donors are movie producer Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actor Kate Capshaw, of Studio City, California; they gave Shapiro a combined $200,000.

In all, Shapiro had raised $51 million for his campaign as of last month, split nearly fifty-fifty between in-state and out-of-state donors.

Donors with Washington, D.C., addresses accounted for 19% of his overall contributions, while almost 13% came from California donors, 5% from New York and 3% from Florida. D.C.’s large proportion is tied to $5.6 million contributed by the Democratic Governors Association.

“Voters need to ask why mega-millionaires from California are sending their money to Pennsylvania for Shapiro?” said Charlie Gerow, a GOP media consultant and unsuccessful candidate in the May GOP primary won by state Sen. Doug Mastriano. “Josh Shapiro is a poster child for the Hollywood left. They view him as someone who could be president someday.”

Will Simons, Shapiro’s spokesman, offered an explanation for why Shapiro has netted so much out of state money: “Doug Mastriano is the most extreme candidate for governor in Pennsylvania history – he wants to ban abortion with no exceptions and has pledged to decertify voting machines so that he can determine the outcome of the next election. The stakes of this race could not be higher, and the incredible and humbling support we’ve received proves that people are ready to come together and defeat our extremist opponent.”

Shapiro, midway through his second term as state attorney general, “has proven to Pennsylvanians he will be a governor we can count on, and that’s why Democrats, Republicans and independents are backing our campaign in record numbers,” Simons said.

Mastriano could not be reached for comment; his practice is not to speak to mainstream press.

“This is a proxy election for out-of-state interests,” said Eric Epstein, a Democrat, longtime government reform activist and former visiting professor in Holocaust studies at Penn State’s Harrisburg campus.

“Mastriano is the tip of the spear for Donald Trump,” Epstein said. “Josh is a Hollywood sweetheart with national ambitions. He is a heavyweight national figure.”

Nationalization of governor races

Taking big money from out-of-state donors sometimes has served as political fodder in past gubernatorial races, even though out-of-state giving was not as common in the past, said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. But that’s changing as governor’s races, not just U.S. Senate races, become nationalized.

Politicians in other states are also hitting up Pennsylvania donors, and there’s only so much money to go around. As the cost of running campaigns increases, and campaigns compete for donors, borders begin to disappear, said David Atkinson, a former top Senate Republican staffer who lives in Lancaster County. “The candidates for governorships loom as major decision makers beyond the contours of individual states,” Atkinson said.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision tossing out Roe v. Wade, concerns about the integrity of the 2024 election, and immigration, are examples of issues that cross state borders, said Borick.

Mastriano was the leading Pennsylvania supporter of Trump’s effort to reverse the 2020 election results, and continues to say, without evidence, that Trump won. He took busloads of constituents and activists to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where a protest exploded into chaos and violence.

With that context, Mastriano’s name on the ballot this year elevates the importance of the Pennsylvania results next month as a potential threat to the integrity of the 2024 presidential race. In Pennsylvania, the governor appoints the Secretary of State, who controls elections. In some other states it is an elected post.

Mastriano has said he has already identified the person who he would appoint to run elections, but has declined to state the name publicly.

There’s little question control of elections is part of Shapiro’s fundraising appeals to rich out of state donors, Borick said. “Shapiro’s pitch: he is a firewall,” said Borick.

Abortion is also a national issue and key selling point for Shapiro, who has said he will not sign a bill eliminating or limiting a woman’s right to choose if it’s passed by a GOP controlled General Assembly.

Sign of trouble

Mastriano did not get financial support from the Republican Governors Association, which has the ability to steer millions to its favored candidates. The association’s leaders historically have said they don’t fund “lost causes,” but officials have stated they continue to watch the Pennsylvania race.

Mastriano last week launched a $1 million advertising campaign, his first such effort, with a TV ad emphasizing his military record and the message to Pennsylvania voters that he’ll “have your back.”

While it’s a start, it takes at least several million dollars for a sustained advertising campaign, experts say.

Like it or not, there’s no evidence candidates can win statewide with largely digital and social media advertising and in-person rallies, which describes much of Mastriano’s effort.

In the absence of the RGA’s support, Carrie for PA, the political committee of GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Carrie DelRosso, is Mastriano’s top PAC donor, contributing $50,000. His largest individual in-state donor was James Martin, former president of Martin’s Potato Rolls in Mastriano’s hometown of Chambersburg; he gave $110,000.

Meanwhile, more than $3.1 million of Shapiro’s top-10 PAC money came from unions.

“That’s relatively traditional” for Democrats, said Gerow. “It is worthwhile to note these are mostly public sector unions.”

Mastriano “essentially wants to erase public schools,” said Atkinson. “So where else are unions going to go?

Traditional Republican candidates would be offsetting the labor money with big business PACs, but Mastriano’s very conservative views on many issues have hurt his ability to court those donors.

For example, Matthew Brouillette heads two conservative PACs whose top issue is school choice, Mastriano is a strong supporter of school choice. But those well-heeled PACs have not endorsed Mastriano or given him money, though they have funded some advertising against Shapiro.

Early on, Brouillette says he told Mastriano they were not endorsing him “because we didn’t believe he could appeal to swing voters” and therefore could not win. So far, the GOP nominee has shown little evidence that he’s made gains with the moderate Republicans and independent voters who are vital to winning elections, Brouillette said.

Presidential aspirations

It would be wrong to suggest that wealthy out-of-state donors are giving money to Shapiro primarily to invest in someone who might be vice president or president someday, said Borick.

Shapiro’s aspirations are outweighed by the 2024 election and what some Democrats perceive as the threat of a Trump surrogate, Mastriano, taking control of the fifth most populous state in the nation, Borick said.

But it would also be incorrect to say Shapiro’s long-term future in the Democratic Party isn’t given consideration by some donors, he said.

It’s widely believed in Pennsylvania politics that Shapiro has his eye on a future presidential race. It’s not Shapiro talking about it. In fact, he told the New York Times he is not running in 2024 and is only focused on this year’s race. But Shapiro for president talk is bandied about in the media and political circles.

Smart politicians rarely if ever talk about the next race, said Borick. “You don’t want voters to think it is a stepping stone,” he said,

“You just don’t do it,” said Borick.

When Shapiro ran for re-election as attorney general two years ago, he would not even hint he was running for governor, though that was a widely held belief among the state’s pols. His opponent, Republican Heather Heidlebaugh, claimed he would use a second term as a stepping stone for governor. Heidlebaugh, a Pittsburgh lawyer not well known statewide, ran a surprisingly competitive race.

Shapiro, if elected governor, will serve a full-four year term, Simons said. That would run through 2026. It would be difficult for any governor to make a presidential run on just two years experience as governor.

Shapiro has to win the governor’s race first or none of it at the national level matters, Borick said,.

As for Mastriano, “If Doug wins this office (governor),” Brouillette said, “it will be by divine intervention.”