Sen. Mike Folmer, R-Lebanon, has resigned following his arrest yesterday on possession of child pornography charges, Republican Senate leaders announced.

Folmer was arrested yesterday with possession of at least three images of child pornography, the state Attorney General’s office announced late last night.

The Attorney General’s Office investigated Folmer based off a tip from Tumblr to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account linked to Folmer’s email posted a photo of a “very young girl” performing a sexual act on an older man.

Folmer represented parts of northern Lancaster County, including Elizabethtown, during the early years of his nearly 13-year tenure in the state Senate. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, the 48th Senatorial District was redrawn to no longer include Lancaster County and now reaches into parts of York County.

Sens. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, and Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, released the following joint statement about Folmer’s resignation:

“The crimes in this case are sickening and inexcusable. Due to the serious nature of the offenses and the gravity of the situation, the only appropriate response was for Senator Folmer to resign from the Senate. There is no excuse for the exploitation of children, and there is certainly no place in the Pennsylvania Senate for individuals who commit such heinous crimes.”

Folmer resigned after he was urged by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, Corman’s office said in a statement. Earlier this morning, Gov. Tom Wolf called the charges against Folmer beyond comprehension and he should resign immediately.