John Fetterman on Wednesday night took a big step toward being transparent about the effects of the stroke he experienced in May.

The issue is whether the aftereffects would limit his ability to serve in the U.S. Senate. He says those effects are primarily auditory, causing him, he says, “every now and then to miss a word, or mush two together.”

The Democrat, elected lieutenant governor in 2018, made the statements on MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.

“My health now is robust and I’m able to lead a normal life,” he told Ruhle.

The appearance came on the second day of LNP | LancasterOnline emailing and calling Fetterman’s to ask if he would hold a wide-ranging press conference to address questions about his health as a way to thwart attacks by his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz. LNP also asked to speak to Fetterman directly. Plenty of other media were doing the same thing.

For almost a month — but especially stepped up in the past week — Oz has been hitting the health issue, suggesting Fetterman may not be fit to serve and charging that his opponent was ducking debates to hide his “radical” political views or to conceal the effects of the stroke.

The race is now at a critical juncture. It is a pivotal contest that could determine control of the U.S. Senate next year. Oz has trailed in the polls, leading some analysts to write him off. But with Fetterman’s health now in the forefront and big GOP money coming in for Oz, the race could become a toss-up.

Signs it’s moving Oz’s direction include a recent poll that showed Fetterman up by only four percentage points, and the Senate Republican Leadership fund‘s commitment of a $34 million advertising buy on Oz’s behalf, Tribune News Service reported. The fund is aligned with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Not out of bounds

Political analysts say asking about a candidate’s health in the context of a U.S. Senate race is legitimate.

Fetterman’s health “is a fair question in a campaign. He had a serious health incident. I think voters have a right to understand how his recovery is coming,” said Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research and Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin & Marshall College. “They are deciding on someone who will represent Pennsylvania for six years.”

But Yost thinks Oz overplayed his hand in how he posed the issue to the public. While Fetterman’s health is a legitimate campaign issue, the “real issue for me is how you ask about it,” Yost said. In this case, Yost said Oz and his surrogates have mishandled it by attempting to use humor and language you would not expect from a doctor.

It’s been the talk in political circles for month. Had LNP gotten through to Fetterman this week, the goal was to ask the candidate to hold a press conference in Pennsylvania where he could exhaust reporters’ questions. With that single move, Fetterman could show Oz is wrong about him “hiding” from the media.

Instead, Fetterman went to liberals’ favorite cable news network where he could expect a friendly interview. Oz does the same, with multiple appearances on conservative Fox News. Several interviews with host Laura Ingraham were just as cushy as Fetterman going on Stephanie Ruhle’s “11th hour” on MSNBC.

Wednesday night’s appearance on TV was a step toward answering questions about his health. A statement from his doctor would help.

Debatable

Fetterman, 52, a Braddock Democrat, suffered a stroke four days before winning the May 17 primary. For the next three months, he stayed off the trail as he recovered.

Starting in mid-August, Fetterman held campaign events in Erie and Pittsburgh. Each of the public events was tightly controlled: Fetterman gave prepared remarks and didn't take questions from reporters. He’s also been to several fundraisers with smaller, hand-picked crowds.

Despite signs that Oz is picking up steam, Fetterman still leads in the polls by an average of 8 points, as few as 4, and as much as double digits, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

With time running out before Election Day, Oz, a cardiac surgeon and TV personality with a residence in Montgomery County, is doing everything he can to raise questions in voters’ minds about Fetterman's fitness to serve.

Beyond a press conference, Fetterman could defuse Oz’s attacks by agreeing to one or more debates, said G. Terry Madonna, a longtime political analyst now at Millersville University. Oz has agreed to five debates, the first of which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 6 in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman has not agreed to any debates. And he has officially declined the first debate at KDKA television in Pittsburgh. It would appear that his campaign is holding out to see if the auditory problems decrease or disappear, as they do with many stroke victims, to the point he can do a debate effectively.

“I’m eager to put my record and values up against Dr. Oz’s any day of the week,” Fetterman said in a written statement turning down the debate. “As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania. They’ll always know where I stand.”

For those following the race closely, Fetterman is already effectively batting down Oz’s efforts to question his health, in a tit-for-tat war between the candidates on social media. Whether it matters in November is questionable, as most voters aren’t yet paying attention to the race.

Still, the extent to which Fetterman has recovered from the stroke isn’t known, making it a wild card issue: It’s a first for a Pennsylvania Senate candidate or gubernatorial candidate to be on the mend from a stroke or major illness heading into the fall campaign.

It would also be unprecedented for no debate to be held in a U.S. Senate race, Madonna said.

Oz told Fox News’ Ingraham last week: “As a physician I feel badly he is struggling.” But as a candidate and senator “you have to answer questions from voters. The question we are asking is legitimate.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that recovery from a stroke “can take weeks, months, even years. Some people fully recover but others have long-term lifelong disabilities.”

It is not unusual for an incumbent or a candidate leading in the polls to want to avoid a debate, Yost said. That’s because typically they have nothing to gain and potentially a lot to lose. So even if Fetterman were 100% he might not have incentive to do more than one debate.

In the meantime, the Democrat has stuck to his formula of trolling Oz on the internet, hitting a dual theme that Oz is really from New Jersey and owns multiple mansions, a man who can’t relate to working people in this state.

Oz, in turn, hammers Fetterman for being a socialist – “Bernie Sanders 2.0” – and soft on crime.

In a tweet supportive of Oz, former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, a Republican from suburban Pittsburgh, spoke of the “mental and physical demands of the job.” She added: “Ask someone who has served statewide. It’s tough, challenging, and rewarding if you truly do the job.” Voters, she said, should “hire someone for US Senate who will excel. Vote @DrOz.”

It’s a subtle reminder of the health issue.

Expect to see more of that undercurrent through November.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP’s publication covering state politics and government.