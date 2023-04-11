Pennsylvania Sen. Ryan Aument will host a Coffee & Conversation meeting from 9–11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the Manheim Township municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.

The meeting will give residents of the 36th Senate District a chance to discuss important issues with Aument.

The district covers much of the northern part of Lancaster County, including Conoy, Earl, East Donegal, East Hempfield, Elizabeth, Ephrata, Manheim, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho, Warwick, West Donegal, West Earl and West Hempfield townships; and Akron, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta, Mount Joy, Mountville and New Holland boroughs.

Light refreshments will be served, and visitors can drop in anytime. For more information, visit senatoraument.com.