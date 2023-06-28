About 53% of Pennsylvanian high schoolers filled out the Free Federal Application for Federal Student Aid this year, according to state Sen. Scott Martin, but in the future, the state may require students to apply for federal aid in order to graduate.

The state currently ranks 25th in the nation in terms of the number of students who apply for federal student aid, but a bill from Martin (R-Martic Township) that passed the Senate on Wednesday could launch Pennsylvania into the top 10 nationwide.

Supporters say the bill is helpful for educating students on the options available to them after graduation, but some local school districts are concerned the legislation could increase stress among employees.

“Many families in Pennsylvania miss out on chances to train for quality careers simply because they don’t know what programs or funding packages are available to them, or because they think they can’t afford it,” Martin said on the Senate floor. “It is a commonsense way to address workforce needs and boost education empowerment and access, which are among the key priorities and principles shared by my colleagues.”

The bill would allow parents to fill out a form to exempt their child from completing the application, but otherwise all students in the state would need to complete the federal aid form to graduate high school beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The proposed legislation still needs to pass the state House and earn the governor’s signature to become law.

Officials at two school districts in Lancaster County have expressed general support for the bill, saying students should know about all options available to them, but they shared concerns about the strain it could place on employees who are already spread thin.

Matthew Przywara, superintendent of School District of Lancaster, said he’s worried about the “burden” on counselors to work with students to complete the federal aid application, especially for students who have no interest in postsecondary education.

Manheim Central School District Superintendent Ryan Axe said he shares that worry and thinks adding another requirement to graduation could make it difficult for administrators to check all the boxes for each student.

Both superintendents said they believe most students will fill out the form at home with their guardians, but they expect school counselors would be the first people families call if they struggle to complete the application.

Martin’s office said Louisiana is among nine other states requiring a completed federal aid application to graduate. The state raised its FAFSA completion rate by 25.9% in one year by implementing a mandate similar to Martin’s proposal in the 2018-19 school year, according to a Forbes report. This year, Louisiana has a 74.2% completion rate, tops in the nation.

Kevin Hensil, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, referenced the success other states have had with mandatory federal aid applications in a statement supporting the requirement for Pennsylvania.

“Ensuring high school seniors submit the FAFSA form is a commonsense step that gets them thinking about life after high school and opens doors of opportunity that can benefit them for decades,” Hensil said. “When students and families don’t complete the form, unfortunately they’re potentially missing out on financial aid and the tremendous opportunities it provides.”

A study from the National College Attainment Network, a higher education advocacy group and supporter of Martin’s bill, found that most students who fill out applications for federal aid wind up enrolling in some form of postsecondary education program.

Budget considerations

Although Martin’s legislation wouldn’t cost the state any money, according to his office, other education programs in the state have been central to this year’s budget negotiations.

The Democratic-led House passed a $45 billion budget in early June that included almost $2 billion in new education spending, but Republican lawmakers have said repeatedly they will cut the total cost. It is unclear whether they intend to cut education spending.

Republicans have pushed for the inclusion of a lifeline scholarship program, which would award scholarships to students from low-ranking public school districts to send them to private schools. Many Democrats and the state teachers union oppose the program.

The state budget is due Friday, but a divergence between Republicans and Democrats on spending may force lawmakers to miss the target date for approving the funds.

